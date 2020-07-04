Laura Bailey: ‘The Last of Us 2’ Voice Actor Reveals Death Threats on Twitter

Laura Bailey, who voiced Abby in The Last of Us Part II video game, shared death threats she received on Twitter after gamers were unhappy with her character. Bailey is an experienced voice actor known for a variety of roles in different franchises spanning anime, animations and video games. For her role in The Last of Us Part II, Bailey not only voiced the character Abby but also provided motion capture.

On July 3, Bailey shared on Twitter some of the death threats she received from people unhappy with her character in the game:

Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here… but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGyULWPpNu — Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) July 3, 2020

She captioned the post: “Man. I try to only post positive stuff on here… but sometimes this just gets a little overwhelming. I blacked out some of the words cuz, ya know, spoilers. Side note. Thank you to all the people sending me positive messages to balance it out. It means more than I can say.”

Bailey Received Death Threats Targeting Her & Her Family for Her Role in ‘The Last of Us Part II’

Bailey posted screenshots of a few death threats she received, blacking out certain sections that involved spoilers. One person wrote: “I’m going to kill you because you [blacked out] in the la of us part 2.” Another said: “I’m going to find where you live and slaughter you for what you did to [blacked out]. Mark my f**king words.”

Two horrifying messages were directed at Bailey’s family, with one saying: “I hope your parents die by a hard cancer for killing my [blacked out].” The next message says: “I will find u and I will kill your kid for that just wait for that.”

Bailey has been married to another voice actor, Travis Willingham, since 2011. The two have a young son together who was born in 2018. Some of the actor’s friends and fans have posted public messages of support after Bailey revealed the abuse she’d received.

Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye replied to Bailey’s post: “Im so sorry you have to deal with this!” Voice actor and director Liam O’Brien wrote: “You are an exemplary human being. A sublime actor. A wonderful mother. And an amazing friend. I know the crueler voices often stand out, but oceans more know you as the incredible woman you truly are.”

Craig Mazin, the screenwriter and director responsible for creating the mini-series Chernobyl and who is now working with HBO on The Last of Us TV show adaptation, wrote: “THEY are few, and when they write those things, they feel very little. WE are many, and when we write these things, we feel a LOT. Your work was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t have loved your performance more. You are GOOD, Bailey. You are good.”

Bailey’s Major Voice Acting Debut Was the Role of Young Trunks in ‘Dragon Ball Z’ in 1999

Bailey got her major debut in anime voicing a young Trunks in the dubbed Funimation version of Dragon Ball Z, which she did from 1999 to 2003. She also voiced characters in major franchises including Gears of War, Street Fighter, Halo and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.

The Last of Us Part II was released on June 19, 2020, and it’s set five years after the first game, The Last of Us. The game has a universal acclaim rating of 94 on Metacritic with a user score of 5.1 out of 10. Screen Rant wrote: “The greatest game of this console generation? Of that there is absolutely no doubt. It’s also, quite possibly, the greatest video game of all time.”

IGN described the game as “a masterpiece that evolves the gameplay, cinematic storytelling, and rich world design of the original in nearly every way.”

