Here’s The Definition of a Meteotsunami & Why One Hit Chesapeake Bay

Maryland was one of many states that was hit by thunderstorms July 6, but it was also the location of a rare weather event that scientists, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, are just beginning to understand: the meteotsunami.

A meteotsunami touched down near Kent County’s Tolchester Beach, which is located in the Chesapeake Bay to Maryland’s east and is roughly 20 miles east of Baltimore, the National Weather Service noted.

The weather event is believed to have been brought about by severe thunderstorms in the area, as local TV station WJZ-13 reported from Baltimore.

What Is A Meteotsunami?

An unusual phenomena yesterday in Chesapeake Bay near Tolchester Beach. The strong thunderstorms caused a small meteotsunami. Note the quick rise in water level and subsequent fall along with several smaller "waves" following the initial disturbance. https://t.co/5sNMJCw4mb https://t.co/3hhQl0IAlj — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 7, 2020

The NOAA defines a meteotsunami as:

… large waves … driven by air-pressure disturbances often associated with fast-moving weather events, such as severe thunderstorms, squalls and storm fronts. The storm generates a wave that moves towards the shore and is amplified by a shallow continental shelf and inlet, bay, or other coastal features.

Typical tsunamis are driven by seismic activity, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, and these can cause bodies of water to reach heights of 100 feet, according to National Geographic. Meteotsunamis, on the other hand, typically only reach heights of six feet although most stay below two, the NOAA reported.

Scientists typically distinguish between a meteotsunami and a tsunami by examining other factors, such as the presence of a storm or recorded seismic activity. The NOAA also advises people not to confuse seiches with meteotsunamis. According to NOAA, “Seiches are standing waves with longer periods of water-level oscillations (typically exceeding periods of three or more hours), whereas meteotsunamis are progressive waves limited to the tsunami frequency band of wave periods (two minutes to two hours).”

Why Did A Meteotsunami Hit the Chesapeake Bay?

A rare meteotsunami formed in the Chesapeake Bay as thunderstorms rolled through Maryland Monday night. According the The National Weather Service's Mt. Holly bureau the tsunami formed near Tolchester Beach in Kent County.

The storm which passed over the Chesapeake Bay July 6 caused the water level to drop suddenly, according to the National Weather Service. The lower water level combined with a sudden change in wind speed and direction caused waves to peak in the Chesapeake Bay near Tolchester Beach.

“There was a 66 mile per hour wind gust that occurred at that time,” meteorologist Danielle Banks said.

