Tanisha Pughsley: A Tribute to the Slain Montgomery Police Detective

Tanisha Pughsley was a Montgomery, Alabama, police detective who authorities say was shot and killed by an ex-boyfriend despite having a protection order against him. She was remembered as a beautiful person inside and out, according to one friend’s tribute post. Pughsley recently urged women to take steps to protect their safety in a Facebook post.

Brandon Deshawn Webster is accused of capital murder in Pughsley’s shooting death; she had a restraining order against him, alleging that he showed up at her house and once hit her, according to ABC News.

“RIP. Sad she died protecting herself from one of her own. Bless all our officers,” a man wrote on Pughsley’s Facebook page. Pughsley was only 24 years old.

“Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a news release. “We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who loved her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time.”

1. Pughsley Was Found Unresponsive in Her Home

The shooting occurred when Pughsley was off duty. “Early this morning, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 6700 block of Overview Drive in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult female victim, 27, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim is Detective Pughsley with the Montgomery Police Department who’s been employed since 2016,” the City of Montgomery wrote in a news release. “It appears to be domestic related however, any additional circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting remain under investigation.”

According to AL.com, Pughsley was found unresponsive in her home around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, after police responded to a call of a shooting.

NBC 15 reported that the protection order was granted in June and barred Webster from contacting Pughsley other than involving the sale of a home they owned together.

Flags were lowered to half-staff in Pughsley’s memory.

2. A Friend Remembered Pughsley’s Talent on the Basketball Court & Wrote That Her Soul Was Pure

A friend of Pughsley’s wrote a tribute to her on Facebook, indicating she thought of Pughsley during controversies regarding police and knew “all police aren’t bad police.”

“Yesterday I lost a really good friend since childhood. It’s amazing how you can JUST talk to someone and then BOOM their gone. She was a friend, sis, aunt, daughter ….. This breaks my heart 💔 With everything going on in the world with police brutality I always wanted to make sure you were okay and had you in mind as I KNOW all police aren’t bad police,” the friend wrote.

“You were BEAUTIFUL inside out. Your SOUL pure 💕 We was suppose to FINALLY do a trip this year after all of these years & now this. My SKINNY sis. I loved playing basketball with you, we had so much fun. We both was SUPER SKINNY KILLING the basketball court. I harassed her about her skincare routine 😍😍😍😍 Then she got thick on me and I needed ins 😩😫 I remember you praying for me and my family and sending those encouraging words for the situation with my brother….. Time is the most important thing on earth. You know how long we been suppose to take trips & do photo shoots. This is sad as hell for me. Value your time with people. Don’t push things back and back and back. Make time for those who you love before it’s too late. May God Bless her mother, brother, niece and the rest of her family.”

3. Pughsley Recently Wrote About George Floyd’s Death on Facebook, Saying the Issue Was ‘Everyone Against Racism & Discrimination’

Pughsley weighed in on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has sparked unrest throughout the United States.

“If you’re condoning any of this ignorance and you call me a friend, family, associate…unfriend me and refrain from speaking to me,” she wrote.

“You cannot respect me if you’re posting ‘F 12’…At the end of the day a life is gone and it cannot be replaced. But how is destroying black owned businesses helping? This is getting out of hand…There has to be a way that voices can be heard without destroying what people have worked so hard for. It’s not black vs white…it’s everyone vs racism & discrimination. #Floyd💕”

A friend responded, “U need to speak at protest they asked police to speak yesterday and no one came up!!” Pughsley responded, “Respectfully, i don’t have to speak anywhere. I am speaking on behalf of myself, Tanisha Pughsley… But thanks for the gesture.” She added: “For what though…to be ridiculed in the media and my words twisted and made to be opposite of my view point. I have to protect myself. Look at the world we live in.”

4. Pughsley Recently Urged Women to Train in Firearms to Protect Themselves

Last November, Pughsley wrote on Facebook that women should undergo firearms training in order to protect themselves.

“Ladies…with all that is going on today, please make sure that you are very careful!” she wrote.

“Please don’t go out at night alone. Also, please go to the range and take some lessons and make sure that you are proficient with a firearm. I would suggest not to use pepper spray simply because depending on the way the wind is blowing it may harm YOU more than help you. Whatever that you decide to use, be diligent in learning the advantages and disadvantages.”

5. People Offered Tributes to the Slain Detective, Who Was on the Bowling Team for Alabama State University in College

According to NBC 15, Pughsley “earned a degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University.” An old web page for that university’s bowling team lists Pughsley as a freshman member and says she was from Chicago, Illinois.

People offered tributes to Pughsley on Facebook. “I’m so sorry this happened to you. No woman deserves this. May you rest in peace,” wrote one. “So sorry this happened to you 💔” wrote another.

“You deserved more,” wrote another.

“You will be missed beautiful. Sorry you had to go through this. Give your grandmother a kiss for me. Praying for your mom and brother watch over them and Lord please give this family strength and comfort during this difficult time,” wrote a friend.

