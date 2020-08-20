Where to Watch Bayern vs PSG in USA

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will square off in what promises to be a thrilling Champions League Final match on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be on CBS Sports Network (TV, English), TUDN (TV, Spanish), Univision (TV, Spanish) and CBS All-Access (online only, English).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Bayern vs PSG online for free:

CBS Sports Network, TUDN and Univision are three of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. You can watch for free with a seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Bayern vs PSG on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

CBS Sports Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch PSG vs Bayern live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS and CBS All-Access content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Prime Channel, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Bayern vs PSG on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible) or tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Under the “Your Channels” section on the website or app, select CBS All-Access. Then, within the CBS All-Access channel, the match will be available under the “UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues” section.

This is ultimately just the same as Amazon Prime option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Bayern vs PSG on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Bayern vs PSG Champions League Final Preview

Bayern Munich reached the Champions League finals with an impressive 3-0 win against Lyon. Serge Gnabry scored two goals, while striker Robert Lewandowski added a third as Bayern coasted to an expected appearance in the finals. Bayern has now won its last 20 games, and they are undefeated in Champions League play this season, going 9-0.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick spoke to the media after the victory, and he gave an extra shout out to Gnabry for his outstanding effort.

“Serge’s individual performance settled our nerves. The 1-0 was outstanding. His finish and his run, just outstanding,” Flick said. “His development in the past few years has been amazing and you can see that he is very close to a world-class player.”

Gnabry has nine goals in Champions League play this season, and he has been hot lately, with eight of those goals coming in his last eight games.

Despite being the favorites to win it all, Flick and company have been taking it one game at a time, and few can argue with the results. He says his team is already thinking about Paris Saint-Germain, but they’ll also be taking a few days off to rest up before what will surely be an intense battle Sunday.

“The focus is now on Paris” Flick said. “We want to give it everything we have. I don’t think that the attacking game of Lyon is far worse than PSG. They were ambitious in attack. We lost possession which we have to stop doing. Now we have to rest and on Sunday try to win the title with another top performance against Paris.”

Paris Saint-Germain have put on a formidable campaign in their own right. They handled Red Bull Leipzig in the semis, winning 3-0 behind solid defense and a well-rounded offensive attack. Marquinhos scored the first goal for PSG, while Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat each added one goal apiece.

PSG could be without one of its key players against Bayern, however. Forward Neymar, who had the assist on Di Maria’s goal, may be facing suspension for violating COVID-19 protocols when he swapped jerseys with Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg after the semifinals. Neymar has scored an impressive 19 goals in his 25 starts with the team, so if he sits, he’ll be sorely missed.

PSG’s starting keeper Keylor Navas may also miss another game with a thigh injury, so backup Sergio Rico will likely get the nod. Rico had a shutout in the semis against RB Leipzig, so if he starts again, he should still give PSG a solid presence at goalie.