BMW Championship 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

New No. 1 Dustin Johnson will be among those to watch at the 2020 BMW Championship, which tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club on Thursday.

Television coverage of the BMW Championship will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch complete coverage of the tournament streaming on your computer, phone, or other device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the BMW Championship via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the BMW Championship on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are two of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the BMW Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Golf Channel and NBC (live in select markets) are two of the 60-plus live TV channels included in Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the BMW Championship live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 BMW Championship Preview

The top 70 in the FedExCup standings will be featured in this one, and it marks the last chance for golfers to earn a spot in the 30-man playoffs finale at East Lake.

Johnson has been on a hot streak of late, and he’ll be looking to continue that momentum here, but if his time at the event last year is any indication, he won’t have an easy time of it — he finished 57th with a score of 3-under par in 2019’s BMW Championship.

Johnson knows the course at Olympia Fields is no joke, however: “Olympia Fields is a real golf course,” he said this week. “It’s tough and you’re not going to make a ton of birdies. You need to drive it in the fairway.”

The new No. 1 will be joined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, among others at the BMW Championship after a competitive finish at the Northern Trust whittled the game’s top 125 down to the 70 competing here. The purse for the event will be $9.5 million.

Woods has played at Olympia Fields before, and let’s just say it’s not one of his favorite courses. “I didn’t like the rough,” Woods said jokingly. “Hopefully it will be a little bit better this week.” The veteran also noted that he’s feeling good heading into the event, despite being in the thick of a long and unconventional season.

“My body feels pretty good,” Woods said. “You know, this is going to be a long haul either way. I wish I would have played a little bit better this week to make it a little bit easier on me next week to try to get into East Lake, but this is going to be—if I play well, four out of five weeks, so it’s going to be a busy stretch either way.”

Six players did enough at the Northern Trust to move into the top 70 golfers capable of qualifying for the tournament: Alex Noren (T8), Harry Higgs (T11), Russell Henley (T8), Robby Shelton (T13), Jason Kokrak (T13) and Louis Oosthuizen (T13).

Another six players fell out of the top 70 and will miss the BMW: Doc Redman (71st in the FedExCup), Sung Kang (72), Denny McCarthy (73), Phil Mickelson (75), Henrik Norlander (76) and Xinjun Zhang (78).

Justin Thomas won the event last year with a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay.