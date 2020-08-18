How to Watch Indy 500 Live Online Without Cable

The 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is set to rev up from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, although it will be like no race previous with no fans in attendance.

In the United States, the race will be televised on NBC. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET, with the race set to start at about 2:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the Indy 500 online:

Indy 500 Preview

The milk will be ready to go as the drivers line up for the 104th Indy 500 on Monday. But like many other sports, this edition of the race will be like no other. IndyCar announced in March that it would be moving the legendary race to August. It’s the first time it won’t be held in its traditional May date.

“The Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is my favorite time of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to reschedule the Indianapolis 500,” track owner Roger Penske said in a March release. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that postponing the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions we are facing.

“We will continue to focus on ways we can enhance the customer experience in the months ahead, and I’m confident we will welcome fans with a transformed facility and a global spectacle when we run the world’s greatest race.”

It will be a very competitive field competing for the crown. According to the IndyCar website, thee are eight drivers taking part who are former winners — the most since 1992.

That includes three-time winner Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and defending champion Simon Pagenaud.

There was an interesting winner at the qualifying Fast Nine Shootout, with Marco Andretti, the grandson of legendary driver Mario Andretti, taking the top spot.

“I slammed my fist down so hard on the table, I think I broke it,” Mario told INDYCAR just moments after Marco took the top spot in qualifying. “And I have to drive the two-seater next week when I come out there to Indianapolis.

“I was as emotional as I’ve ever been,” Mario added. “I’ve never been so nervous in my life, especially after I saw his teammates go out there and somehow, they lost speed. I thought, ‘Oh, my God.’ But he did a spectacular drive. He really drove beautifully. He kept his composure all the way.”

Here’s the starting grid for the race:

ROW 1

1. Marco Andretti, 98

2. Scott Dixon, 9

3. Takuma Sato, 30

ROW 2

4. Rinus VeeKay, 21

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 28

6. James Hinchcliffe, 29

ROW 3

7. Alex Palou, 55

8. Graham Rahal, 15

9. Alexander Rossi, 27

ROW 4

10. Colton Herta, 88

11. Marcus Ericsson, 8

12. Spencer Pigot, 45

ROW 5

13. Josef Newgarden, 1

14. Felix Rosenqvist, 10

15. Pato O’Ward, 5

ROW 6

16. Ed Carpenter, 20

17. Zach Veach, 26

18. Conor Daly, 47

ROW 7

19. Santino Ferrucci, 18

20. Jack Harvey, 60

21. Oliver Askew, 7

ROW 8

22. Will Power, 12

23. Tony Kanaan, 14

24. Dalton Kellett, 41

ROW 9

25. Simon Pagenaud, 22

26. Fernando Alonso, 66

27. James Davison, 51

ROW 10

28. Helio Castroneves

29. Charlie Kimball, 4

30. Max Chilton, 59

ROW 11

31. Sage Karam, 24

32. JR Hildebrand, 67

33. Ben Hanley, 81