Here’s How You Can Reach A Real Person At The IRS In 2020

The approach of the tax return submission deadline – originally set for April 15 – came at roughly the exact same time that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was facing the rise of the coronavirus pandemic here in the U.S. Soon, it was also asked to distribute economic impact payments (also known as stimulus checks) to Americans all over the country.

As centers across the country shut down and agents were sent home, millions of tax refunds at an average of roughly $2,973 each, according to the IRS, were delayed in their distribution.

The IRS is a notorious digital labyrinth for those who are trying to reach to a real person for assistance and keep hitting computer-generated dead-ends. This is a guide to assist you in reaching a real person about the status of your federal tax return and/or refund.

Your Guide to Reach a Real Person at the IRS

The IRS is available 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The best time to call is early in the morning.

The number to the IRS line is 1-800-829-1040.

When you dial, it will ask you to confirm your language; to choose English, press 1.

The guide will then inform you about interest payments you can receive on your tax refund if it was deposited after April 15. You can read more about tax refund interest payments here.

The next option will inform you to “listen closely, as our menu options have changed.” These menu options are current as of August 25, 2020.

After that, you will want to select the option which begins, “Personal income taxes, tax reform law or calculating income tax withholding …” and press 2.

After this option, you will want to select the option that asks about a “form submitted” and “tax transcript,” and press 1.

To select the next option – “For all other questions” – press 3.

To select the next option – “For all other questions” – press 2.

The automated system will then ask for your social security number twice. Ignore it each time.

After that, the system will give you an option to speak to someone about business or personal taxes. You will want to select personal taxes and press 2.

To select the next option – “For all other questions” – press 4.

Here are all the options again in totality: 1, 2, 1, 3, 2, 2 and 4.

It will then give you a wait time and after that, you should be able to speak to a live person. Because so many people are calling about tax refunds and stimulus checks, 30 minutes to an hour is a good estimate for how long you can expect to be on hold.

At points, the IRS automation will inform you that wait times are too long and will hang up

The IRS Is Facing Extensive Delays Due to Coronavirus

I have spent 4 days trying to call the #IRS & aside from the hours of time on hold, I've been nothing but misdirected & hung up on multiple times in the middle of holding. What is with this insane incompetence?!? what is this country coming to?! It's horribly frustrating…. — Roshioshi (@Roshioshi) August 25, 2020

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins told Congress that the IRS had a backlog of 4.7 million paper returns for the 2019 tax-year. However, that was in mid-May, roughly two months ahead of the extended July 15 filing deadline, which means the number is likely even higher. Arizona Central reported that the IRS had “processed 24 million fewer returns than it had last year” on April 17.

Those backlogs have resulted in IRS phone lines becoming clogged with people demanding to know where their tax returns are in the process and when they can expect a refund. And many users on Twitter are very unhappy with the wait times.

If you have 2 hours 40 minutes and love on hold music, calling the IRS is for you! Mailed paper checks on 6/16 that had not cleared yet. Got notices w penalties and interest. Was told don’t stop payment as there have been delays processing paper checks. “Give it 8 more weeks” pic.twitter.com/O93F1q1ANQ — Basin Street Records (@BasinStRecords) August 25, 2020

According to Collins’ report, the IRS was far from ready to handle that kind of volume:

Taxpayers who have needed help from the IRS have had difficulty obtaining it. The IRS shut down its Accounts Management telephone lines, so taxpayers could not reach a live assistor by telephone. The IRS shut down its Taxpayer Assistance Centers, making it impossible for taxpayers to obtain in-person assistance. The IRS also shut down its mail facilities, so it was unable to log or process taxpayer responses to compliance notices. The only resources readily available were IRS.gov and automated telephone lines.

However, in her report, Collins acknowledged that 2020 had been an unusual year. “Because the IRS closed most of its operations due to COVID-19 in March and postponed many filing and payment deadlines from April 15 to July 15, this filing season cannot fairly be compared with prior years,” she said.

The IRS told local news station ABC-7, “While the IRS expects to issue more than nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days, it’s possible a particular tax return may require additional review and a refund could take longer. Many different factors can affect the timing of a refund.”

