Where to Watch Sevilla vs Inter in USA

The Europa League will finally crown a champion of an unprecedented season as Sevilla battles Inter Milan in the Europa League final on Friday.

Sevilla vs Inter Preview

To say Sevilla has been here before might be an understatement. The Spanish club won the Europa League in 2006 and 2007, and reeled off a tremendous three-peat from 2014 to ’16.

But Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui doesn’t expect their return to the title game to be easy, expecting a mighty test from an Inter squad that hasn’t lost since May and is coming off a 5-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinals.

“Inter will force us to play an extraordinary game,” Lopetegui said in a radio interview this week. They are a team of a magnificent level, a team made to play in the Champions League who finished one point behind Juve in Serie A and has magnificent players and an experienced coach.

“We are aware of the team we are going to face and we need to prepare well. Inter have a very characteristic way of playing, all Conte teams have it. It is not easy for such high level players to lend themselves to playing in such a unique collective way. Their team is full of very talented players, which will force us to play an extraordinary match.”

Sevilla has had quite the run as well, unbeaten in its last 20 matches — 11 wins and nine draws. Albeit their offense hasn’t been quite as explosive as Inter, which is seeking its first trophy in nine years.

“It’s been a positive season. We’ve done important things and have made major improvements,” said Inter manager Antonio Conte. “We’ve managed to get to the Europa League final, despite the small disappointment of not getting through the Champions League group stage. … It has allowed us to have a much more successful journey in the Europa League than we would have had in the Champions League. I think this team – with a lot of young, inexperienced players – needed that.”

A player to watch will be Romelu Lukaku, who has scored in a record ten consecutive UEL appearances — 14 goals in all. He has 33 goals in all competitions this season and scored the last two in their semifinal win to put it away for good.

Inter is listed as the favorite for the matchup, coming in at +125. Sevilla comes in at +235 to win the match, while the draw after 90 minutes sits at the same number. The total for the championship game sits at 2.5 goals.