Zumret Dawut: Uighur Woman ‘Forcibly Sterilized’ in Chinese Camp

Zumret Dawut, an Uighur woman from China’s far Western Xinjiang region, has recounted being forcibly sterilized in a Chinese internment Camp.

An AP News investigation in June outlined the extent of the Chinese government’s “draconian measures to slash birth rates among Uighurs and other minorities as part of a sweeping campaign to curb its Muslim population.”

Dawut, 38, has spoken out about the two months she spent in a camp and her eventual release, where her nightmare continued when she was anesthetized and her fallopian tubes were tied by Han doctors in an irreversible operation, despite promising officials she and her husband would not have any more children.

In a July 28 Skype interview with British paper The Sun, Dawut described her ordeal and prisoners being subjected to gang rapes, mutilation, and brutal batterings.

She recounted a liquid being injected into her arm three times a week, after which time her periods stopped.

The paper reports that she is now living in the U.S. with her family after her escape from Urumqi prison, in China’s Xinjiang region.

Here’s what you need to know:

China is Cutting Uighur Births With IUDs, Abortion, & Sterilization, AP Reports

LYING in a dark prison cell, with shackles on her wrists and ankles and four cameras watching her every move, Zumret Dawut’s thoughts turned to her children. “My five-year-old daughter @TheSun https://t.co/KpJNOwN0wN — China Spotlight News (@CSUK_News) July 29, 2020

“The state regularly subjects minority women to pregnancy checks, and forces intrauterine devices, sterilization and even abortion on hundreds of thousands,” according to AP.

The Chinese government is taking measures to ensure a fall in the birthrate amongst the Uighurs as part of a campaign to curb its Muslim population while encouraging the Han majority in the country to have more children, AP said.

The Uighurs are a “most Turkic-speaking” Muslim ethnic minority, The Sun said. The outlet described international outrage when drone footage was released of camps showing “blindfolded, bound and shaven-headed Uighur Muslims being herded on to trains in China.”

Research shows a drop in Uighur births in Hotan and Kashgar by 60% from 2015-2018.

China scholar Adrian Zenz called the drop “unprecedented” and “part of a wider control campaign to subjugate the Uighurs.”

Other Women Detailed Their Experience of Forced Abortions & Being Fitted With an IUD

With abt 400 blindfolded & ducked heads, somehow the drone was able to DNA sequence them as "Uyghurs." Be it so, on June 5, 2009, in just one day 1434 Uyghurs butchered 156 & stabbed 1700 passers-by in Urumqi, 331 shops burned. Prison transfer, big deal!pic.twitter.com/5v8pQijCQn — Patriot。 (@Sky_Blue168) July 23, 2020

Gulzia Mogdin, another former detainee, described her ordeal of a forced abortion after a urine sample showed she was two months pregnant with her third child.

She was taken to a hospital, where medics “inserted an electric vacuum into her womb and sucked her fetus out of her body.”

Tursunay Ziyawudun said she received injections which stopped her period, was kicked in the stomach, and now bleeds from her womb. Chinese-born Kazakh Gulnar Omirzakh, fitted with an irremovable IUD which was now sinking into her flesh, likened the sensation to being stabbed with a knife.

Other accounts described beatings with electrified truncheons, being flayed, forced to sit on a chair of nails, or having fingernails prised off.

Christians Were Imprisoned, Forced to Eat 100 Roaches

Chinese man imprisoned for faith forced to eat live cockroaches, endure indoctrination #Chinahttps://t.co/a57lGFYMzM — The Christian Post (@ChristianPost) July 24, 2020

Chrisitan Post reported that a man using the pseudonym Li Geng, imprisoned for more than three years, was forced to eat live cockroaches and faced hours of indoctrination, or re-education, in a Chinese camp in Guangdong for his religious views.

Geng was forced to eat more than 100 cockroaches while he was imprisoned, some of which were still alive, he said.

“Some of the cockroaches were bigger than crickets. My inmate ‘supervisor’ caught a cockroach and put it into my mouth while it was still alive. He didn’t allow me to spit it out, threatening to beat me if I did.

“He then continued putting cockroaches into my mouth but would not let me swallow them. He wanted them to crawl in my mouth first, and only then was I told to chew the cockroaches thoroughly.

“The pungent taste made me nauseous. I was in unbearable distress.”

He was not allowed to use the toilet for 16 days, he said, and lost a significant amount of his hearing after being subjected to noise torture.

Pastor Wang Yi of the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu, China was sentenced to nine years in prison for “inciting subversion of state power” and “illegal business activities” following closed-door proceedings. Amnesty International called the ruling “appalling and unjust.”

READ NEXT: Stolen Bear With Late Mother’s Voice Returned to Woman