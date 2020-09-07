Bruce Williamson Dead: ‘Temptations’ Lead Singer Dies of COVID-19

Bruce Williamson, the lead singer of The Temptations, has died at the age of 49. The cause of death was COVID-19, according to The New York Post.

According to The Post, Williamson was not an original member of the iconic group. Rather, he “joined the Temptations in 2006 and sang with the group until 2015.”

His son wrote in a tribute: “There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON.”

Williamson Died at His Home in Las Vegas

Lon Bronson Band featuring Bruce Williamson Jr – I Can't Get Next To You

TMZ also confirmed the death of Williamson. The entertainment site reported that he died of coronavirus at his home in Las Vegas on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Bruce Williamson, Jr.

“My favorite Temptation moment has to be when we visited the original Motown Record Corporation building in Detroit, which is now a museum. Otis Williams personally escorted me around the building, and told me personal stories of his time at Motown with the original members of the group. He recalled the time he and the group members had to stand outside the Motown building to come up with a name for the group. I will always treasure that time,” Williamsson told Las Vegas Black Image.

“I never lost the dream of wanting to be a Temptation,” he told Chapter & Verse Network. “But I didn’t want to be an imitation or one who impersonates my predecessors. I wanted to be myself.”

Williamson Learned How to Sing in Church

Williamson grew up in Compton, California. He moved to Las Vegas as a 17 year old.

According to Las Vegas Black Image, his mother “was grooming him for a life in the ministry,” and a career in gospel music.

He eventually met a “music industry insider,” according to Las Vegas Black Image.

“The incomparable Dave Wallace was my manager, mentor and dearest friend,” Williamson said, according to the site. “He first introduced me to Ron Tyson of the Temptations, and described me as ‘the greatest singer he has ever heard.’ Ron took the time to hear me sing, started to groom me and tried for a decade to get me into the Temptations. [Founding member] Otis Williams was initially against me joining the group, because he thought I was too big and too young.”

Williamson Received His Coronavirus Diagnosis After Gallbladder Surgery

Bruce Williamson (former lead singer of The Temptations), dies at 49 from COVID-19.

According to USA Today, Williamson died at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas. He first learned he had coronavirus in late August after having his gallbladder removed, the newspaper reported.

“We mourn the loss of one of our brothers,” original Temptation Otis Williams told USA TODAY. “Once you are a Temptation, you are always a Temptation.”

