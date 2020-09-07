BYU vs Navy Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Navy Midshipmen will kick off their 2020 season on Monday night when they host the BYU Cougars at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of BYU vs Navy online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can test out with a seven-day free trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Navy vs BYU live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Navy vs BYU live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Navy vs BYU live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Navy vs BYU live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

BYU vs Navy Preview

After going 11-2 last year, Navy finished the season ranked 20th in the country. A win in the Liberty Bowl over Kansas State topped an extraordinarily productive season for Ken Niumatalolo and company. Now ranked No. 23 in the nation, Niumatalolo and his team are looking to string together back-to-back 9+ win seasons for the second time in his tenure as head coach.

The Midshipmen led the nation in rushing last year, netting 360.5 yards a game, along with 52 rushing touchdowns. C.J. Williams, Keoni-Kordell Makekau and Myles Fells will make up a revamped backfield this year, with the trio likely splitting carries.

Navy will have a new quarterback this season, as senior Dalen Morris came to camp and beat out several others to earn the job. He served as the backup for Malcolm Perry last season, but offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper said last month that Morris is ready to take over.

“He’s come to camp and been a man on a mission,” Jasper said of Morris. “Dalen came in with purpose and took the position. He’s been really, really good at every single practice.”

On defense for Navy, seven starters will return to a unit that had 30 sacks and forced 22 turnovers in 2019. The Midshipmen finished 2019 ranked 16th in the nation in total defense, so they should be formidable there again this season.

As for the Cougars, quarterback Zach Wilson will lead the BYU offense. Wilson had 2,382 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his first year as a starter last year, and he recently expressed some major confidence in himself and his teammates.

“We are going to be a dang good football team this year, and that’s what I am excited about. We are out here going to levels that we have never been to before in the past,” Wilson said, adding: “I am confident we are going to be a way better offense and a way better team.”

They’ll have to do it without one of their top offensive weapons, however. Tight end and NFL prospect Matt Bushman suffered an unfortunate season-ending Achilles injury during camp, so the Cougars took a big hit on offense before taking their first official snap this season.

Despite the recent setback, BYU’s head coach Kalani Sitake likes where his team is right now. “We have a lot of experience at a lot of different places,” Sitake said. “That’s in all positions.”

On defense, BYU gave up 25.5 points a game, which was 48th out of 130 teams. They will be tested in a big way out of the gates against this tough Navy team.