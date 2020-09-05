Kentucky Derby 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Churchill Downs will host the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. No fans will be present due to COVID-19.

Coverage of the Kentucky Derby race card will start at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with the Derby itself taking place at about 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Fox Sports 2 will also have coverage of the undercard from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby and all the Derby Day races for free:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Fox Sports 2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on the FuboTV app

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can't watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets), Fox Sports 2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on the Hulu app

You can also watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can't watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets), Fox Sports 2 and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle. It comes with a free 3-day trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live on the Sling TV app

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can't watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Kentucky Derby 2020 Horses, Post Positions & Odds

No. 1 Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

Trainer: Rey Hernandez

Jockey: Martin Garcia

No. 2 Max Player (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

No. 3 Enforceable (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

No. 4 Storm the Court (50-1)

Trainer: Peter Eurton

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

No. 5 Major Fed (50-1)

Trainer: Greg Foley

Jockey: James Graham

No. 6 King Guillermo (scratched)

Trainer: Samy Camacho

Jockey: Juan Carlos Avila

No. 7 Money Moves (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

No. 8 South Bend (50-1)

Trainer: William I. Mott

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

No. 9 Mr. Big News (50-1)

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Jockey: Gabriel Sáez

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Geroux

11. Necker Island (50-1)

Trainer: Chris Hartmann

Jockey: Miguel Mena

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Jockey: Luca Panici

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Joe Talamo

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Joe Rocco Jr.

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Paco Lopez

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Mike Smith

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manny Franco

18. Authentic (8-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Kentucky Derby 2020 Preview

Tiz the Law, the hands-down morning-line favorite at 3-5, drew the 17th post, from where no horse has won the Kentucky Derby in its 146 runnings.

“I like it being on the outside,” Tiz the Law trainer Barclay Tagg said, according to BloodHorse. “I didn’t particularly want to be out that far, but we have been. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him. It gives you a chance if you have any speed at all.”

Tagg trained Funny Cide to victories at the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes in 2003, his last and only victories in American Classics until Tiz the Law claimed the 2020 Belmont Stakes in June.

Two horses were scratched ahead of the Saturday’s race. King Guillermo, who’d drawn the sixth post and had 20-1 morning-line odds, came down with a fever on Wednesday, trainer Juan Carlos Avila announced on Twitter a day later. A day after that, first-posted Finnick the Fierce’s team announced the scratch of the one-eyed gelding with 50-1 odds.

“I was not really happy how he trained this morning, and the state vet thinks he’s a little off,” Finnick the Fierce trainer and co-owner Rey Hernandez said, according to The Courier-Journal. “We decided to scratch him and bring him home and see if there’s anything we’re not seeing. The main thing is playing it safe for the horse.”

He added: “This is horse racing; it’s something you have to prepare for. You have really good days, and then you have days like this one. It just happens without expecting it. We’ll regroup and plan again.”