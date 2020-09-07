You may think you know a lot about rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, but new A&E biography The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne has a few new revelations for even the most diehard fans. The documentary premieres Monday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 60+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Vidgo.com.

You can watch a live stream of A&E and 60+ other TV channels on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

One signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via Hulu.com.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has almost all shows and movies available by the next day) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

‘The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne’ Preview

“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” Sneak Peek Clip: Ozzy Osbourne and Randy Rhoads | A&E“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary premieres Monday, September 7 at 9pm ET/PT on A&E. #TheNineLivesOfOzzyOsbourne Subscribe for more A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe-ae Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AETV Twitter – https://twitter.com/AETV A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-09-01T19:59:54Z

This new two-hour entry into A&E’s Emmy-winning “Biography” series explores the many lives and decades-long career of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, from his humble beginnings in Birmingham, England, to his time with Black Sabbath and highly successful solo career, to his reinvention as a reality TV star.

It features exclusive interviews with Ozzy as he reflects on the many phases of his journey, the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance. The documentary also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone, and more.

“Once again, it’s been an absolute pleasure working with the team at A&E,” said Executive Producer Jack Osbourne. “This film will take viewers on an incredibly honest and emotional journey into my father’s life that I feel will connect to people in so many ways. I not only speak for myself but also the entire Osbourne family when I say how thrilled and honored we are to have this documentary accepted into SXSW.”

Sneak Peek: Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne | A&EA&E Network’s genre-defining, Emmy Award-winning ‘Biography’ is set to air the two-hour documentary special exploring the many lives and decade-spanning career of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. Featuring exclusive interviews with Ozzy as he reflects on the many phases of his journey, “The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” will premiere this summer on A&E. Subscribe for more A&E shows: http://aetv.us/subscribe-ae Check out exclusive A&E content: Website – http://www.aetv.com/ Facebook – http://po.st/AE_Facebook Twitter – http://po.st/AE_Twitter A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it’s the network’s distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E makes entertainment an art form. Visit us at aetv.com for more info. 2020-01-17T18:29:46Z

“The ‘Biography’ banner is committed to powerful biographical storytelling and we are honored to share the deeply personal journey of a rock legend who often seems larger than life,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, for A&E. “The Osbournes have long been a part of the A&E family, and we are excited to continue this relationship with this definitive documentary about Ozzy and his incredible path.”

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne premieres Monday, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

READ NEXT: New Lifetime Movie is Based on a Real Stockholm Syndrome Case From 1976