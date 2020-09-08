Raptors’ Nick Nurse Is Concerned About His All-Star

Raptors head coach and NBA Coach of the Year Nick Nurse says he has no idea why All-Star Pascal Siakam has been struggling throughout their best-of-7 series against the Celtics.

In fact, Nurse pointed out Siakam’s been out of sync since the NBA relocated to its bubble in Florida.

“I don’t know, he’s already kind of been through a deep playoff run and had spectacular games,” Nurse said. “I’m not sure why he’s been so out of rhythm since the restart in the bubble here. “He hasn’t had a lot of great games. I think that’s more of it other than ‘here we are in the playoffs.’

“He’s supposed to be our leading guy and not sure he’s had great rhythm since the restart. It’s too bad because he was spectacular all season long. We still have games to go. Hopefully, he can get his rhythm.”

Siakam finished the first half with three attempts. Nurse was asked about Siakam’s looks on offense and whether or not they were a result of Nurse needing to do a better job of getting his big man more open looks or credit to the Celtics’ strong defense.

“Probably both,” Nurse replied. “Probably squarely on me, first and foremost, again, I hate to look at a stat for what the problem is when I don’t really know. I’ll say this, I know it sounds crazy, we scored 11 points in the first quarter but I thought our offense was awesome for like the first eight minutes. I thought it was awesome, maybe six minutes. I don’t think those shots could have been any more open. Back cut hits, O.G.’s all alone and he has, virtually, a dunk that pops out.

“It was some weird stuff happening when we executed very well to get to the point of taking the shot.”

Nurse took a breath and then refocused on Siakam.

“To get back to your question,” Nurse said. “It’s probably not enough attempts for him. I’ll take a close look at that and let’s talk about it tomorrow, how’s that?”

Is it Pascal Siakam or Boston Celtics’ Defense?

The Celtics’ defense made all the difference throughout the opening frame. While Boston’s offense was heating up, it capitalized on converting the Raptors’ missed field goals into easy buckets in transition while limiting Toronto’s fast-break.

Nurse and the Raptors were hoping to get another boost from their All-Star big man, who erupted for his best game of the series Saturday night in Game 4. It was his only significant performance in the series.

While Siakam’s playoff numbers – 18 points, 7.1 rebounds – haven’t been awful for an All-Star who averaged well over 20 points a night. They also drop significantly against the Celtics. And what’s most concerning is his shooting touch from behind the arc in the series – 13.8% on 4-of-26 attempts.

Siakam, who finished Game 5 with 10 points on 5-of-9 attempts, chalked up his slow start as a catalyst of an offense that never found its rhythm.

“I felt like we didn’t really catch a rhythm throughout the first half,” Siakam said. “We had a lot of easy stuff and we didn’t really execute as well. We can’t have nights like that.

Nurse: ‘They Do A Lot Of Good Things’

Nurse showered the Celtics with praise for its defense and physicality, explaining why it made things so tough for the Raptors Monday.

“They do a lot of good things, transition (defense), obviously, is where it starts,” Nurse said. “They’re good. They’re physical, especially at certain positions. I think they do a good job of pick-and-roll defense. I think Theis, when he’s active, is really good at helping those guys – when we do screen him and get them into open space.

“He’s pretty good at chasing and fouling up and protecting the rim, you know, on certain nights. There’s some length there, they got some wings with some length. This team is good, they’re well-coached. It’s a good team and a good defense.”

The Raptors will look to avoid elimination in Game 6 Wednesday night.

READ NEXT: Celtics Tie NBA Playoff History