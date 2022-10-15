WATCH: 23 Contact Lenses in Eye Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a California ophthalmologist taking 23 contact lenses out of a woman’s eye. You watch the video later in this article.

Dr. Katerina Kurteeva M.D., an ophthalmologist from Newport Beach, California, first posted the video to her Instagram page. Her page defines her as, “Cosmetic Eyelid, Cataract, LASIK Surgeon.”

The video went viral in October 2022, but it’s not the first time. The video had already racked up more than 1 million views in September 2022. The video is from the business California Eye Associates.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Don’t Sleep in Your Contact Lenses,’ the Eye Doctor Warned

The eye doctor shared the video on Instagram to teach people about good contact lens hygiene. Among her common sense advice: Don’t sleep in contact lenses.

The video shows her prying the contact lenses out of the client’s very irritated looking eye.

“Real life video from my clinic,” she wrote on the Instagram post.“Delivering 23 contact lenses out of someone’s eye,” the video caption reads. It starts with the doctor using a Q-tip to pull the contact lenses from underneath the patient’s eye lid. More and more and more contact lenses then come out of the patient’s eye – 23 in all.

On the Instagram comment thread, some people expressed confusion over how the patient could have allowed this to happen. “Well lady, where the hell did you think they were going 😂” wrote one.

“Ok but… do you not feel them in the back?” wrote another.

But another comment writer confessed, “I’ve done this. Fell asleep with my contacts in. Woke up and couldn’t see, thought it fell out. Turns out it was just stuck to my eye and was blurry. I put a second pair in but still couldn’t see. That’s when I realized.”

Concluded another comment writer, “I would recommend glasses to this lady, no more contacts for her.” But another commenter wrote, “Are you freaking kidding me!? What did she think they were just dissolving?!”

The Lenses Were ‘Essentially Glued Together’ After Remaining in the Woman’s Eye for a Month

In an Instagram post, the eye doctor explained what happened. The 23 contact lenses were glued together in a woman’s eye for a month.

On September 30, 2022, Kurteeva wrote that the video already had more than 1 million views. She wrote:

THE REEL WITH 23 CONTACT LENSES REMOVED THAT WENT VIRAL!!! Over a milllion views, glad to have an opportunity to educate the public about contact lens hygiene wear. I have carefully separated all the contact lenses and counted total of 23. I had to use very fine surgical instrument a jeweler forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month. #drkurteeva #katerinakurteevamd #ophthalmologist #ophthalmology #ophthalmologists #ophthalmologistgram #ophthalmicphotography #ophthalmologyresident #eyesurgeon #contactlenses #contactlens #dontsleep #eyecare #eyecareprofessionals #eyecareprofessional

READ NEXT: What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s brother David?