How to Watch 49ers vs Rams NFC Championship Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers (12-7) and Los Angeles Rams (14-5) meet for a third time this season with a trip to Super Bowl LVI on the line.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Rams online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

49ers vs Rams Preview

San Francisco owns six-consecutive wins over Los Angeles, including two this season.

The Rams will look to end that streak and become the second-team ever to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford could set up a Hollywood-worthy ending to his season with a win after years of little success in Detroit.

Stafford won his first playoff game ever just two weeks ago when the Rams blew out the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round. It looked that way again in Tampa Bay for the Divisional Round with a 27-3 Rams lead before the visitors bumbled its way to a 27-27 tie.

With 41 second left, Stafford went air-assault to Cooper Kupp twice and set up a game-winning field goal.

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp!!!! Season saving throw and catch… Unbelievable. video via (@nfl) pic.twitter.com/YlLwVI9vpN — Eight Twenty-Four (@Eight24pro) January 23, 2022

“We’ve always had great confidence in him, but I thought he’s played outstanding football each of the last couple weeks,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “He’s made great decisions. Put the ball where he wanted to. He’s managed the game excellently. He’s gotten us in and out of the right stuff. His command, his leadership, so he’s been outstanding. It’s amazing the amount of work that goes in for the team, but also when you look at Matthew accommodating himself and getting acclimated to his teammates, to this situation, learning a new offense, playing at such a high level, it’s really incredible. He deserves a whole lot of credit as well as [offensive coordinator] Kevin O’Connell and [assistant QB coach] Zac Robinson doing a great job helping him as well.”

The 49ers used its defense to get out of the Divisional Round in Green Bay. Things looked rough early as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers effortlessly marched his team downfield for an opening-drive touchdown. The Packers never score another touchdown in a 13-10 loss to the 49ers.

San Francisco’s lone touchdown came off a 6-yard blocked punt to tie the game 10-10 with 4:41 left in the game at Lambeau Field.

This angle of the @49ers blocked punt TD is amazing! pic.twitter.com/8NH2sm64wT — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 23, 2022

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play in his second NFC Championship Game in three seasons. He didn’t light things up at Green Bay with just 131 yards passing and an interception.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan showed his confidence in Garoppolo going in until Sunday’s game that features a ferocious Rams pass rush.

“Jimmy is one of the main reasons we’re here. He’s done an unbelievable job and people don’t give him enough credit. We win as a team, and that’s why he doesn’t always have the same stats as the MVP candidates,” Shanahan said per Cam Inman of The Mercury News.