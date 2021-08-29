How to Watch ‘9/11: One Day in America’ Documentary Online

One of the big programming events on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks is the docuseries “9/11: One Day in America,” premiering Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the National Geographic Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “9/11: One Day in America” streaming online:

‘9/11: One Day in America’ Preview





9/11: One Day In America | Documentary Series Trailer | National Geographic UK 9/11: One Day in America tells the in-depth story of September 11th through the eyes of the witnesses, heroes and survivors. Made in collaboration with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum to mark the 20th anniversary, this major new series charts the tragic day in unprecedented detail – from the first plane hitting the north tower… 2021-08-10T16:00:03Z

From Oscar-winning executive producers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin, this six-part, four-night series “offers an in-depth and visceral account of Sept. 11 using archive and first-person testimony from first responders and survivors who have now had almost two decades to reflect on the events they lived through. The result is one of the most powerful, immersive and emotionally charged accounts ever produced about that fateful day,” according to the National Geographic press release.

The press release continues:

The series spans seven hours, with the first episode of the series reaching feature doc length. To create this docuseries, the filmmaking team sifted through 951 hours of archival footage – some never seen before – to make an immersive and emotionally charged seven-hour account of that fateful day 20 years ago. It offers a comprehensive and intimate look at how the tragic events of that day impacted so many lives – capturing the heroic acts of selflessness and bravery of strangers saving one another at all costs and revealing the triumph of the human spirit when tested beyond belief. Over the course of three years, filmmakers interviewed 54 people for a total of 235 hours to tell the comprehensive, chronological story of Sept. 11 – all in the first person. With a cinematic approach to documentary filmmaking, viewers are immersed in the archive and testimony of those who experienced these events 20 years ago. From the moment when the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and New York Police Department (NYPD) were first called onto the scene of the World Trade Center that September morning to the devastating moments of collision and the chaos that ensued, National Geographic follows the timeline of the day through remarkable archival footage and photographs captured by journalists and bystanders. The archive includes never-before-seen moments, such as footage taken of the towers from apartments and streets nearby just after the planes hit, the triage area right in front of the towers at the very early stages following impact, and intimate rescue missions during that terrifying day. Each episode of the series sheds light on the heroism prompted by the events of 9/11, as individuals who risked their lives to save those around them recount their experiences entirely in first person. From first responders to employees in the World Trade Center and good Samaritans watching the events unfold, they share their experiences – some for the first time.

“We all remember exactly where we were on Sept. 11, 2001. Amidst the tragedy, chaos and sadness, what we also remember are the incredible feats of heroism, selflessness and humanity on display that day,” said Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content, in a statement. “With this series, we aim to immortalize these stories and continue National Geographic’s legacy of authentic, powerful storytelling that provides deeper meaning around important historical events.”

“9/11: One Day in America” premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the National Geographic Channel.