How to Watch ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Online

Family drama “A Million Little Things” returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “A Million Little Things” online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “A Million Little Things” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “A Million Little Things” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “A Million Little Things” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “A Million Little Things” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Preview





A Million Little Things Season 4 Promo (HD) They say friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things; and that's true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just… 2021-08-31T15:03:59Z

The third season of “A Million Little Things” saw the gang “facing challenges on screen that mirrored … real life,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

Between the forces of a global pandemic and the seismic push for social change, our group of friends navigated new and challenging territory. In season four, we’ll see our group come together again in aspirational and uplifting ways as they help each other through life’s unpredictable curveballs. When we last saw Eddie, he was grappling with his life in a wheelchair and fighting for joint custody of his son. Just as he approaches a sense of normalcy and independence, a mysterious phone call from the woman who hit him threatens to turn his world upside down once more. Will Eddie learn to let go and find acceptance for his new life, or will he fall back into old destructive habits? Finally emerging from the shadow of her marriage, Katherine allows herself to discover who she is outside of a relationship, and more importantly, who she wants to be. Katherine’s journey of self-discovery takes her to some surprising new places as she shirks labels and learns to live without the word “should” in her vocabulary. Forced home from England by circumstances beyond her control, Maggie found her groove as a podcaster, earning a loyal audience and helping Sophie find her own voice. This season, we’ll find Maggie committing even further to her mission to help people, which will lead to new personal and professional heights … until a ghost from her past emerges and threatens to send her into a tailspin. Rome and Regina watched the pandemic crush two dreams: his movie and her restaurant, but it also unexpectedly revived an old one when they became foster parents to Tyrell. But now that Tyrell knows the truth about his mother’s deportation, the family harmony will be thrown into discord. We’ll watch as Rome and Regina land on their feet but on divergent paths that will test the strength of their marriage. Trapped in France during quarantine, Delilah finally returned to Boston only to find herself a stranger to her own children. Danny summoned the courage to come out at school, while Sophie sought justice against the man who assaulted her. But with Delilah determined to return to France, her kids are forced to choose between keeping the family together or staying in the only home they’ve ever known. And in the final moments of season three, the guilt and anger Gary felt over Sophie’s assault led him to the doorstep of the man responsible. As we unpack the events of that fateful night, we’ll watch Gary fight to preserve his friendships and, most importantly, the future that he’s been longing for with Darcy. As the season unfolds, we’ll watch through laughter and tears as our friend group navigates new identities, new careers and new family formations, all while learning what it means to be family, what it means to love, and what it means to seek forgiveness.

The season premiere is titled “Family First” and its description reads, “Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision. Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity.”

Episode two, airing Sept. 29, is titled “Not the Plan” and its description reads, “Gary takes steps forward with Darcy and continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter. Rome makes an effort to distract Regina from her job search, which may be looking up after all. Maggie adjusts to a new work environment, while Katherine entertains a new friend; and Eddie makes progress in more ways than one.”

“A Million Little Things” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.