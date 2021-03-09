How to Watch ACC Tournament 2021 Online Without Cable for Free

The 2021 ACC Tournament kicks off at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on Tuesday.

The first-round (Tuesday, Mar. 9) and second-round games (Wednesday, Mar. 10) will all be on the ACC Network, and the quarterfinals (Thursday, Mar. 11), semifinals (Friday, Mar. 12) and championship (Saturday, Mar. 13) will all be on either ESPN or ESPN2.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of every 2021 ACC Tournament game online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and 130-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. The ESPN channels are in the main channel package, and ACC Network is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. You can include both in your seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every ACC tournament game live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, while ACC Network is in the “Choice” and above bundles. You can pick any package and any add-on you want for your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but when you sign up and select whatever bundle and extras you want, you’ll see that–if you’re a new customer–the “due today” amount is $0. You won’t be charged for 14 days, and you can cancel at any time:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every ACC tournament game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch every ACC tournament game live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ACC Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch every ACC tournament game live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch the game on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

2021 ACC Tournament Preview

Duke beat Florida State in the most recent ACC Tournament back in 2019, but the Blue Devils’ odds of winning again this year seem more steep than ever. The Blue Devils are coming off a 91-73 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels Saturday, and with an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament a near-impossibility without a win in the tourney this year, they find themselves in a unique place.

“I need to help them more confidence-wise and just coaching-wise, so that they can turn this around,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said, adding: “They have good attitudes. Our practices are good. They’re good kids. But did we play well? No. Did I prepare them well? No. … I didn’t help them enough, and that’s my responsibility. I’m going to do try to do what I can to help them play well on Tuesday, and not look at anything else.”

The Virginia Cavaliers are the tourney’s top seed and the overall favorites to win, while surging Georgia Tech and dangerous Florida State squads could be contenders to pull off an upset.

The teams competing in the ACC Tournament are as follows, ranked by seed:

Virginia (13-4) Florida State (11-4) Virginia Tech (9-4) Georgia Tech (11-6) Clemson (10-6) North Carolina (10-6) Louisville (8-5) Syracuse (9-7) NC State (9-8) Duke (9-9) Notre Dame (7-11) Pitt (6-10) Miami (4-15) Wake Forest (3-15) Boston College (2-11)

Here’s a look at the complete ACC Tournament Schedule (All times listed are ET):

First Round: Tuesday, March 9 (2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

No. 12 Pitt vs. No. 13 Miami, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Duke vs. No. 15 Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Second Round: Wednesday, March 10 (Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m.)

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 NC State, noon.

No. 5 Clemson vs. Pitt/Miami winner, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Louisville vs. Duke/Boston College winner, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame/Wake winner, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 11 (Noon, 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9 p.m.)

No. 1 Virginia vs. Syracuse/NC State winner, noon.

No. 4 Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, Pitt or Miami, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Florida State vs. Louisville, Duke or Boston College, 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. UNC, Notre Dame or Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Semifinals: Friday, March 12 (6:30 p.m., 9 p.m.)

ACC Championship: Saturday, March 13 (8:30 p.m.)