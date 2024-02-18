Slain Burnsville Officers, Paramedic Were Iraq Veteran, Honor Guard Member & Crisis Negotiator

The Burnsville police officers and paramedic who were shot and killed on February 18 in Minnesota have been identified as Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and fire paramedic Adam Finseth. Finseth was an Iraq war veteran. Elmstrand got his start in a law enforcement explorers’ program and served on the police Honor Guard. Ruge was a trained crisis negotiator.

“Our Force Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Burnsville. A man who shot and killed two officers and a paramedic has also died. More details to come once our preliminary investigation is complete,” the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wrote. The suspect has not been named.

Law enforcement had responded to the scene near 33rd Avenue and East Burnsville Parkway after a man “barricaded himself inside a home with family members just before 2 a.m.,” KTSP-TV reported, citing police.

An “exchange of gunfire” erupted, leaving Elmstrand, Ruge, and Finseth deceased at the scene and another officer, Sergeant Adam Medlicott, injured with non-life-threatening wounds, KTSP reported.

Here’s what you need to know about each deceased victim:

Officer Paul Elmstrand: Remembered as a ‘Bright, Intelligent Young Man’

Elmstrand had been a Burnsville police officer since 2017, starting as a community service officer, KARE 11 reported.

According to the television station, he was 27 years old and “worked in the department’s mobile command staff, peer team, Honor Guard and field training unit.”

Before he became an officer he was part of the Isanti County Law Enforcement Explorers Program, “which allowed teenagers to participate in law enforcement training, ride-alongs, community service and other law enforcement activities,” KARE 11 reported.

A 2014 news article in The Press mentioned that Elmstrand was part of that program.

“Very sad to hear about 3 first responder who were killed in the line of duty this morning in Burnsville, MN,” a man wrote on Facebook. “The first picture is Paul Elmstrand. He grew up in a church that I served as pastor. A bright intelligent young man who was raised in a wonderful family.”

Officer Matthew Ruge: A Trained Crisis Negotiator

Ruge had been a Burnsville police officer since 2020. Also 27, he “was part of its crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer,” KARE 11 reported.

Paramedic Adam Finseth: A Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom

Finseth, 40, had been a Burnsville firefighter and paramedic since 2019, according to KARE 11.

He served in Iraq, according to a tribute post on Facebook.

Jim Etzen wrote on Facebook, “My heart is broken. Firefighter / Paramedic Adam Finseth, killed this morning in Burnsville (Minnesota), was an Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and former Infantry Squad Leader. He had attended one of the nation’s oldest and finest SWAT Medic training programs in 2021. Prayers for Adam, Officers Paul (Elmstrand) and Matthew Ruge, those injured, and their families at home and off the job. Thanks to everyone standing a post here and abroad. You’re appreciated by many and truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

Minnesota’s Governor Says the Officers & Paramedic Were ‘Responding to a Call of a Family in Danger

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote on X, “Horrific news from Burnsville. While responding to a call of a family in danger, two police officers and one firefighter lost their lives, and other officers were injured.”

He added, “We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day. My heart is with their families today and the entire State of Minnesota stands with Burnsville.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey spoke to Fox9 about the Burnsville tragedy.

The interview was supposed to be about other issues, but they were asked about the Burnsville police shooting.

“I was with the Burnsville police chief this morning as well as several members of this department. And our hearts go out to Chief Tanya Schwartz and the members of Burnsville police and all the families affected by this tragedy. It’s a reminder of the nature of police work,” said O’Hara, noting that policing is a “noble” profession.

O’Hara said officers have to be prepared “on a moment’s notice to put their lives on the line,” adding that “we ask a whole lot of police officers in this country today.”

Frey said there was “a lot of solidarity today” between cities as well as the law enforcement community. He called policing an “honorable” profession in which people run towards danger.

Heavy has reached out to the City of Burnsville for additional details.