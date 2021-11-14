‘Adele: One Night Only’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

A very special concert is coming to TV over the weekend when “Adele One Night Only” airs Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “Adele: One Night Only” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “Adele: One Night Only” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Adele: One Night Only” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Adele: One Night Only” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “Adele: One Night Only” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘Adele: One Night Only’ Preview





Play



Adele One Night Only – Oprah Speaks with Adele CBS will present ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years. The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and… 2021-11-10T15:43:23Z

Global superstar Adele is taking the stage for “Adele One Night Only,” a concert that celebrates her new album release and her biggest hits.

“CBS will present ‘Adele One Night Only,’ a new primetime special welcoming back the superstar performer with an extraordinary concert performance that includes the earliest opportunity to hear her first new material in six years,” said the CBS press release.

It continues:

To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include some of Adele’s chart-topping hits, in addition to several never-before-heard songs. In addition, the special will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son. The English singer/songwriter is one of the biggest-selling music artists. Her haul includes 15 Grammy Awards, 9 Brit Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Her groundbreaking album “21” is the biggest-selling album of the 21st century. Recently, Adele announced the November 19 release of her latest album, “30,” on Columbia Records. The album is preceded by the first single, “Easy On Me,” which was released last week.

In a preview of the interview with Oprah, Adele talked about “Hello,” one of her biggest hits and the song that she performs to open the concert special.

“The show is the first time that I’m singing it from where I am now, which I think is great. This song, to me, was the beginning of me trying to find myself and I haven’t figured out yet what it was that I have to do for that, but when I wrote it, it was a real ode to little me, older me, all of these things, so it’s just a song about ‘I’m still here.’ I’m still here, I exist, in every aspect of my life,” said Adele.

Adele is one of the world’s best-selling artists, having sold over 120 million records worldwide. Her album “21” is the top-performing album in U.S. chart history, staying atop the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks. It was also named to Rolling Stone’s 2020 version of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (#137). She was named as one of TIME’s most influential people in the world in both 2012 and 2016.

“Adele One Night Only” airs Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Pacific times on CBS.