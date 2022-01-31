‘Adults Adopting Adults’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

There’s a new reality show coming to TV when “Adults Adopting Adults” premieres on Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have A&E, here are some different ways you can watch “Adults Adopting Adults” streaming online:

‘Adults Adopting Adults’ Preview





A&E's Newest Series "Adults Adopting Adults" Premieres Monday, January 31 at 10pm ET/PT Adults Adopting Adults explores the unique stories of grown adults who are pursuing the unusual route to the American family: adult adoption. Six different pairs with individual motivations will embark on a journey to add an adult family member to their households. But new families come with new problems; before they finalize their adoption, they… 2021-12-17T19:15:48Z

The new reality series “Adults Adopting Adults” explores “the unique stories of grown adults who are pursuing the unusual route to the American family: adult adoption,” according to the A&E press release.

It continues:

A&E uncovers the true and unbelievable stories of grown-ups seeking legal adoption in the new docu-series “Adults Adopting Adults.” The 10-episode series follows six incredible stories of adults seeking legal adoption for either a sincere desire for a true family experience or perhaps more questionable motives. The laws regarding adult adoption vary by state, and the legitimate reasons the practice occurs across the United States range from establishing inheritance rights to formalizing established relationships. While some who participate are looking to make sincere familial bonds, others may have more deceptive or even sinister motivations. “Adults Adopting Adults” features some of these jaw-dropping stories – from a woman who wants to leave her mother behind to be adopted by another couple that she found online; to a German prince seeking an adult son to care for him and carry on his title; to a married man who had an inappropriate relationship with a young woman he was previously trying to adopt and is now looking to adopt another adult daughter; and more. Six different pairs with individual motivations will embark on a journey to add an adult family member to their households. But new families come with new problems; before they finalize their adoption, they will face scrutiny from their peers, naysayers questioning motives, and biological family members trying to stop the adoption. Will it be happily ever after for these new families or will their constructed clans crumble?

The premiere episode is titled “Family or Fraud” and its description reads, “Ohio couple Danny and Christy await the arrival of a pregnant 20-year-old from Austria, whose motives may be in question; in her search for new parents, Kim navigates the rocky waters of adult adoption with her first mother.”

Then on Monday, February 7 comes episode two, titled “This Is All So Weird.” Its description reads, “Things come to a boiling point when Kim finally confronts her mom about her adult adoption for the first time; Danny and Christy get off to a rough start with Ileana, while Felicia and Tawney begin their adult adoption journey for the third time.”

“Adults Adopting Adults” premieres on Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on A&E.