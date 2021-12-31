Alabama vs Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Perennial national championship contender Alabama takes on Group of 5 breakthrough Cincinnati on Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs Cincinnati online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Alabama vs Cincinnati Preview

No. 1 Alabama finds itself in a familiar position as it heads into the College Football Playoff looking for a repeat. However, the year was very unfamiliar for the Crimson Tide, losing to unranked Texas A&M in October. The team also had a close call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, needing a late game-winning drive to force overtime and eventually win.

Some thought it was just an off-year for Alabama after the program won its fifth national title in 10 years in 2020. Along with replacing 10 draft picks, Saban admitted it’s been a bit of a challenge to keep the championship hunger going.

“I think it’s always challenging when you’re coming off winning a championship for players to have the same hunger and sense of urgency to prove something,” Saban said. “I think that is sort of a part of the human condition, that when you have success you want to be rewarded, you want to relax and can be a little complacent, so I don’t think it was unusual from that standpoint.

“We sort of anticipate that when we have a successful season and are coming off a successful season, but because we were young, it took this team a little longer to maybe respond on a consistent basis like we wanted them to.”

On the other side, Cincinnati is looking to make more history after becoming the first Group of 5 team to punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

“We’ve already had so much pressure on us throughout the entire season of marking off the checklist, so why add the pressure of every other non-Power Five school that we have on our back,” Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder said. “It’s really just been about us and will always continue to be about us.”

Vegas thinks that Alabama is a massive favorite for the matchup, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The Bearcats don’t see it that way.

“We don’t see ourselves as underdogs. We feel like we can play with whoever,” Cincinnati All-America cornerback Ahmad Gardner said. “We always have a chip on our shoulder. … So the fact that we’re able to finally be where we always wanted to be puts more of a chip on our shoulder.”

Michigan takes on Georgia in the other New Year’s Eve semifinal.