How to Watch Alabama vs Louisiana Tech Basketball Live Stream

No. 14 Alabama tips off its basketball season with an intriguing matchup against Kenneth Lofton and Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Louisiana Tech vs Alabama online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Louisiana Tech vs Alabama live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Louisiana Tech vs Alabama live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Louisiana Tech vs Alabama live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Louisiana Tech vs Alabama live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Louisiana Tech vs Alabama live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Louisiana Tech vs Alabama Preview

Alabama basketball has long lived in the shadow of the football program.

The Crimson Tide men’s hoops team making the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and going 26-7, won’t change that. However, the Tide anticipate keeping fans following avidly into March again.

Alabama returns leading scorer Jaden Shackleford, who averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and two assists per game last season. The Tide also have Jahvon Quinerly back after posting 12.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per night in 2020-2021.

Alex Tchikou also returns from an ACL tear last season. Tchikou joined the Tide as a four-star recruit in 2020.

The Tide nabbed five-star prospect JD Davison in recruiting. The nation’s 12th-ranked prospect is expected to contribute big this season.

“People think it was just because I’m staying at home,” Davison said per Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central. “It is one of those, but the real reason was the play style. I just believe this fits my whole play style, and it was the best fit for me.”

Davison and company will tip off its season with a Louisiana Tech squad that went 24-8 and reached the NIT semifinals. The Bulldogs return leading scorer Kenneth Lofton Jr., who averaged 12.1 points per game. Lofton isn’t the son of MLB star Kenny Lofton according to Field Level Media, but the Bulldogs star grew up watching one of the greatest pro athletes of the 1990s.

“When I played guard (in high school), I knew how to play the post pretty good,” Lofton told the Port Arthur News via Field Level Media. “My dad used to show me videos of Hakeem Olajuwon. I just happened to grow. I know how to handle the ball and make plays.”

Alabama head coach Nate Oats expects a challenge.

“We’ve got a young front court to go against him,” Oats said via the College Hoops Today podcast. “He’s one of the best bigs in the country. We’ve got our hands full right out of the gate, for sure.”

Davison looks forward to the matchup against the Bulldogs.

“Playing here in front of our fans, it’s gonna be loud, it’s gonna be fun, and we’re gonna come out and play hard,” Davison said per Bama Central.

Davison’s arrival helps alleviate the Tide’s loss of stars Herb Jones and Josh Primo. Oats likes what he sees so far.

“JD’s been really coachable,” Oats said per Bama Central. “He’s been a great teammate. He’s been a little bit more vocal than what I thought maybe he’d be. He’s got a really great IQ. He passes the ball great.”