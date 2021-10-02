How to Watch Alabama vs Ole Miss Online Without Cable

Two top 15 teams clash in an SEC showdown when the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS.

Ole Miss vs Alabama Preview

The Tide are coming off a dominant 63-14 win over Southern Miss last weekend. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young completed 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Young is leading a Crimson Tide offense that is putting up 46.5 points and 465.5 total yards per game. They’ll be going up against an Ole Miss defense that is surrendering 20.7 points and 344.7 yards per contest.

“This is an SEC game at home for the first time in a couple years, and I hope our fans are as excited about it as our team is. Playing a really good team. They got a lot of really good players. They do a great job in execution and it’s gonna be a real challenge for us,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said heading into the matchup, noting he expects Young to be active again this weekend.

“I think play action is always a good thing,” Saban added. “I mean it’s got to tie into the running game, and I think when you can draw the defense forward when you’re trying to throw the ball vertically, it’s always a positive thing. I think when they drop more guys, it gets a little bit more difficult but I still think it’s got to be a big part of what we try to do.”

As for Ole Miss, it’s coming off a bye week last weekend. Mississippi last played on September 18, when it beat Tulane handily, 61-21. Rebels QB Matt Corral went 23-31 for 335 yards and three touchdowns, and he had help from a solid supporting cast. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo had six catches for 136 yards and a score, and fellow wideouts Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond also found the end zone in the win.

The Rebels are scoring 52.7 points a game, and they’ll be facing an Alabama defense that has been stingy so far, surrendering just 17.5 yards per game through four games.

“Big challenge playing the best team in the country at their place,” Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin said this week. “A little different than last year now that there’s real crowds so that’s another obstacle on top of it, so we’ll have our hands full. Anytime you play Alabama, you’re going to have to do everything. You’re gonna have to have your best game coaching, best game playing, get a break here or there just to have a chance because obviously as we see in every draft, they’ve got better players than anyone else in the country.”

Kiffin spent three seasons as offensive coordinator for Saban, who is 23-0 against his former assistants, so Mississippi has its work cut out here.