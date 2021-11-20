How to Watch Arkansas vs Alabama Football Live Online

Second-ranked Alabama (2-0) looks to keep going strong against No. 21 Arkansas (7-3).

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Alabama online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Arkansas vs Alabama Football 2021 Preview

Alabama can punch its ticket to the SEC Championship game with a win on Saturday against Arkansas. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban expects a challenge.

“Arkansas has got a good team,” Saban said according to Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central. “I don’t know why anybody would think they don’t have a good team. They’re 7-3, they beat Texas, they beat Texas A&M — who beat us — so I don’t get it. And they lost 52-51 to Ole Miss because they went for two at the end of the game — which I’m not blaming the coach for doing that, they didn’t make it. On a two-point conversion, it all came down to that. So I don’t understand it.”

At midseason, Texas A&M stunned the Crimson Tide. Since, Alabama kept winning and can secure a chance to face No. 1 Georgia for the SEC title.

The Crimson Tide just have to get past an Arkansas team that can run the ball. Razorbacks quarterback K.J. Jefferson and running back Trelon Smith spearhead the running attack with more than 100 carries apiece for the season. Smith has 513 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson has 474 yards and five touchdowns.

Raheim Sanders and also poses a threat in the backfield. He averages 6.4 yards per carry. Dominique Johnson likewise makes plays when he has the ball. He averages 4.9 yards per attempt, and he has six touchdowns.

Alabama’s defense has shut down opposing running attacks all season though. The Crimson Tide surrender 81.7 yards per game on the ground. Overall the defense allows 288.3 yards per contest.

Will Anderson leads the Crimson Tide defense in sacks with 11, and he has 58 tackles, including 19 for loss. Phidarian Mathis has 4.5 sacks, and Dalla Turner has three.

Jalyn Armour-Davis makes plays against opposing passing attacks. He has a team-high three interceptions and three pass deflections.

Arkansas comes into the game confident, head coach Sam Pittman alluded to.

“Well, first of all, our team believes we can win,” Pittman said on the SEC Network’s “Marty and McGhee” show via Saturday Down South. “To me, that’s the biggest obstacle when you play Alabama.”

Arkansas will have to find a way to slow down Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense.