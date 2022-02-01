How to Watch Alabama vs Auburn Basketball Game Online Free

The No. 1 Auburn Tigers put their 17-game win streak on the line Tuesday night when they face-off with their in-state rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide, at Auburn Arena.

Alabama vs Auburn Basketball Preview

The top-ranked Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC) roll into Tuesday night’s matchup with their in-state rival, the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-7, 4-4 SEC), looking to extend their nation-leading 17-game win streak.

The Crimson Tide, who have been goliath slayers all season long, may have Auburn right where they want them. Remarkably, Alabama has upset five top-15 teams this season, including three of the schools that went to last year’s Final Four (Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston).

In their latest stunner, the Crimson Tide took down the No. 4-ranked Baylor Bears in a Big 12/SEC Challenge contest this past Saturday. It was the reigning national champion’s first non-conference defeat in 36 games, dating back to 2019.

Leading the way for Alabama in the 87-78 win was junior guard Jahvon Quinerly, who scored a team-high 20 points and dished out five assists. Quinerly’s backcourt mate, junior Jaden Shackelford tallied 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Auburn enters its second week as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25; a designation that was bestowed upon them for the first time in program history.

The Tigers are coming off an 86-68 win at home over Oklahoma on Saturday, in which freshman forward Jabari Smith led the way with a 23-point, 12-rebound effort. Sophomore forward/center Walker Kessler scored 21 points and added nine rebounds and four blocks to the stats sheet.

Smith put up a career-best 25 points the last time these two teams met back on Jan. 11, when Auburn slid by with an 81-77 win in Tuscaloosa.

That contest was decided down the stretch when junior Allen Flanigan broke a 77-77 tie with four clutch free throws in the game’s final minutes.

The Crimson Tide were paced in the first meeting by Quinerly, who had 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists, and Shackelford, who tallied 13 points and seven rebounds.

In addition to carrying the No. 1 ranking, Auburn has enjoyed a banner week off the court as well.

Tigers sophomore guard Wendell Green Jr. was named one of the ten watch list candidates for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award on Monday. Green Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game this season.

Auburn’s ascension to the top ranks is thanks in large part to head coach Bruce Pearl, and the program paid him back for that success in a big way over the weekend, offering him a new eight-year contract that will keep him on the bench through 2030.

“My intent when I came to Auburn was to have enough success for this to be my last coaching job,” Pearl said in a statement on Saturday. “… I am grateful to all of my players, coaches and support staff for making history. Auburn will be our family’s forever home. I am humbled and blessed to be your head coach for a very long time. War Eagle!”

Auburn’s lone loss this season came back on Nov. 24 when they fell to UConn in double overtime, 115-109, in the Bahamas.