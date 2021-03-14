Alabama vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship Online

It’s Alabama vs. LSU for the SEC title, and no — we’re not talking about football. The Crimson Tide (23-6) and Tigers (18-8) meet up in the championship of the SEC Tournament on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Alabama vs LSU online for free:

Alabama vs LSU SEC Championship Preview

Alabama has not won an SEC tournament title in three decades and the dream of bringing one back to Tuscaloosa nearly ended on Saturday, with the Tide getting a major scare from Tennessee. Behind 21 points from SEC Player of the Year Herbert Jones, Alabama survived and pulled out a 73-68 win.

“At halftime, we decided to just come out and play our brand of basketball,” Jones said. “We came out and competed on the defensive end and that led to our offense.”

It’s been a historic year for Alabama, which will likely have a high seed for the NCAA Tournament, win or lose.

“It was one of those gut-check wins, where guys expect to win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I think we’re 6-3 in one- or two-possession games this year. Last year, I believe, we were 4-7. It’s one of those deals where our guys have changed their attitude. They expect to win.”

The Crimson Tide have to like their chances against the Tigers, a team they beat handily twice in the regular season, notching two wins by a combined 48 points.

“We’ve got to obviously do something quite a bit different than we’ve done the first two times. They’ve absolutely blasted us,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We’ve got to change some things up and figure some things out. We’ll work on some things and we’ll put the best plan together we can as quick as we can.”

LSU pulled off an upset in the semifinals, beating Arkansas 78-71. Guard Cameron Thomas led the way with 21 points. Darius Days and Javonte Smart combined for 32 points to help out.

“Great win. We had tons of contributions. I thought just a total team win. Very proud of how we’ve been playing,” Wade said. “I thought we showed some toughness at Missouri, showed some toughness last night, tonight. We made some key defensive stops. We got just enough rebounds when we needed to. I thought it was just a huge, huge win. First time since ’93 we’re going to play for the championship tomorrow afternoon. Very, very excited. Our guys are really excited.”

Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite for the matchup with the total set at 158 points.