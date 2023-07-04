Alef Flying Car PHOTOS: FAA Testing Approval Granted for ‘Model A’

The “Alef” flying car has been certified for testing by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to CNN. You can see photos and video of the flying car throughout this story.

According to a news release from Alef Aeronautics, the company is announcing development of the Alef “Model A,” which is described as “the only flying car with street driving and vertical take-off. The Alef Model A flying car fits within existing urban infrastructure for driving and parking. The company plans to begin production and initiate first deliveries in Q4 of 2025.”

According to CNN, the FAA issued the company “a special airworthiness certificate, allowing for limited purposes that include exhibition, research and development.”

The FAA explains on its website, “Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is an umbrella term for aircraft that are likely highly automated and electric. These aircraft are often referred to as air taxis or electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft.”

The company’s website says the company has been designing the world’s “first real flying car.”

“Designed to drive on the street, take off vertically when needed and fly overhead above traffic, we’re building the solution to the issues of modern congestion,” the website adds.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Alef Flying Car or Model A Costs $300,000

According to Alef, the first Alef flying car “is available for pre-sale to consumers on October 19, 2022 for $300K, with $150 regular queue or $1,500 priority queue deposit.” The company is taking pre-orders on its website.

Has the flying car finally arrived? Alef Aeronautics says its “Model A" flying vehicle now has FAA permission to test run on the road and in the sky — and the company hopes to start delivering vehicles to customers by late 2025. Read more: https://t.co/u1XfQJ0FWI pic.twitter.com/AXH5hMgMDd — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 2, 2023

The company explained in its press release:

The Alef ‘Model A’ flying car has a driving range of 200 miles and a flight range of 110 miles. It has a distributed electric propulsion system, no exposed propellers, extensive software flight stabilization and safety system, elevon stabilization system, and all wheel driving. Key safety components include triple to octuple redundancy of all key components, real-time thousand point diagnostics, pre-flight reject start diagnostics, obstacle detection and avoidance among others.

Here are some photos released by the company:

Alef’s CEO Says the Alef Flying Car Enables Consumers ‘to Choose Driving or Flying Mode’

The Alef Flying Car, the first #flyingcar in history to receive a limited license in the #USA , is now available for purchase at $300,000. It has a ground range of 322 km and an air range of 177 km. Pre-orders are already available, and it will be possible to take it for a spin… pic.twitter.com/ZLtEO1z4wx — George Marshall (@MrGeorgeCrypto) July 3, 2023

Alef’s CEO Jim Dukhovny said in the press release: “The Alef Model is a modern solution for both urban and rural transportation needs in the 21st century because it is the fastest and most convenient transport ever created from the point of origin to the final destination. By enabling consumers to choose driving or flying mode, the Alef flying car allows the optimal path depending on road conditions, weather and infrastructure.”

The press release notes, “Alef has been test driving and test flying the Alef full-size prototype since 2019. With additional models in development, Alef is working towards the four-person sedan, Alef ‘Model Z’ scheduled for introduction in 2035 priced at $35K. It will be capable of flying 300+ miles with a driving range of 220+ miles.”

According to the FAA, “AAM aircraft could also be used to transport cargo and passengers, help with firefighting, and provide search and rescue operations. It also has the potential to connect underserved and rural communities.”

FAA notes,

These aviation dreams will only happen if people are confident it is safe, just like flying in the United States today. That’s the FAA’s job: Making sure this new generation of air taxis maintains the high level of safety that defines modern aviation. Many AAM companies are the designer, manufacturer, and operator, requiring them to obtain several certifications.

READ NEXT: Nahel Merzouk, the Teen Shot & Killed by French Police