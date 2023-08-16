Alejandro Diaz: Sheriff’s Deputy Killed on Fontana Golf Course

Alejandro Diaz was named as the off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed on the Sierra Lakes golf course on August 15, 2023, by Fontana, California, police, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Diaz was described as a 45-year-old resident of Fontana, in a press release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“The male subject involved was identified as Alejandro Diaz, an off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the news release said. According to NBC Los Angeles, when Fontana police arrived, they saw Diaz “sitting on a path near the putting green,” and he then “raised his gun toward the officers, who then opened fire.”

Sheriff’s Officials Confirmed That They Responded to Sierra Lakes Golf Club for a ‘Lethal Force Encounter’

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Specialized Investigations Division “responded to the Sierra Lakes Golf Club to investigate a lethal force encounter (LFE) involving the Fontana Police Department,” the news release says.

“After the LFE, Diaz was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of death is pending autopsy,” it adds.

The release continues,

It is standard protocol through a Memo of Agreement (MOA) with the Fontana Police Department that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigates LFEs involving Fontana Police Department’s Officers. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available for release. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

A photo of Diaz was not released.

Alejandro Diaz Is Accused of Firing a Gun at His Home’s Wall Before Heading to the Golf Course, Reports Say

The Los Angeles Times reported that, according to police, Diaz was “suffering a mental health crisis” and “was shot dead by Fontana police officers after authorities say he pointed a handgun at them on a golf course near his home.”

When they responded to the golf course for a shots fired call, Fontana police discovered Diaz on the course with a gun, the Times reported. KTLA-TV reported that Fontana police had “received a 911 call from a woman saying her husband had fired a gun at a wall inside their home.”

According to the television station, Diaz was described as “distraught and drinking.”

More than one officer fired, the newspaper reported.

“This is an absolute tragedy for our deputy, his family, the first responders, civilians present and everyone impacted,” said Richard Pippin, president of the Assn. of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, to The Times. “ALADS is not shy on urging any person facing mental health issues to reach out for professional help and in our support for growing mental health networks within our community.”

It was not clear whether the gun was Diaz’s service weapon, according to KTLA. “Several other callers reported the man carrying gun in residential community,” NBC Los Angeles reported.

“The suspect was hit. He went down, he was treated by (paramedics) at the scene and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition,” Officer Daniel Romero told NBC Los Angeles.

