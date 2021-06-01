AGT 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Long-running variety competition show “America’s Got Talent” returns for its 16th season on Tuesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “America’s Got Talent” streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “America’s Got Talent” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “America’s Got Talent” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with NBC and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “America’s Got Talent” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “America’s Got Talent” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 Preview

America's Got Talent, Season 16: First Look – Celebrating Sweet 16!AGT Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, along with host Terry Crews, give an inside look at what we can expect and be surprised by this season. Season 16 of America's Got Talent premieres Tuesday, June 1 at 8/7c on NBC. » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe… 2021-05-19T17:00:25Z

For the 16th season of “America’s Got Talent,” judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara are all set to return alongside Terry Crews as the show’s host.

Cowell is back after basically taking a year off because during season 15, he had a horrible accident and had to have back surgery. The other judges are pumped to have him back on the panel.

“I’m super excited that the boss is back, that Simon Cowell is back … last year, before he broke his back, we only had a few days together and then his horrible accident happened,” said Klum in a preview.

“It’s amazing to have Simon again because I can follow wha the likes and what he doesn’t like,” added Vergara. “I think he’s a very fair judge, so it’s great to have him back.”

VideoVideo related to agt 2021 live stream: how to watch online free 2021-06-01T07:00:42-04:00

The NBC press release for season 16 teases, “This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the ‘AGT’ stage after an unprecedented number of submissions poured in from across the country.”

In summer 2020, “America’s Got Talent” was the No. 1 series on the four broadcast networks in total viewers and also led NBC to a win in the 18-49 demographic every Tuesday night (excluding sports broadcasts). It was the most-watched entertainment program nearly every week it aired.

Over the years, “America’s Got Talent” has seen so many talented acts go on to fame and fortune, including ventriloquist Terry Fator, singer Neal E. Boyd, singer/songwriter Michael Grimm, opera singer Jackie Evancho, singer Grace VanderWaal, and spoken-word poet Brandon Leake.

In a sneak peek of the season on “Entertainment Tonight,” Mandel said that season 16 is “sweeter than it’s ever been because of the year that everyone has been through.”

“The overriding tone is that we got through it, and now doing this show means more than anything else,” added Cowell.

“The whole world has a story, and we all overcame,” Crews chimed in. “So it’s almost like everyone deserves a Golden Buzzer.”

Golden Buzzer: What Are The Judges Looking For? – America's Got Talent 2021The AGT judges and host spill the beans on what they're looking for in a Golden Buzzer! America’s Got Talent returns Tuesday, June 1 to NBC. » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/AGTSub » America's Got Talent Premieres Tuesday, June 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream on Peacock: bit.ly/AGTPeacock… 2021-05-25T12:59:51Z

Speaking of the Golden Buzzer, in a separate preview, the judges were asked what they are looking for with giving out Golden Buzzers.

“I like being surprised and I’m really, really curious to see after what everyone went through in 2020 what it’s going to be like in 2021,” said Cowell.

“It’s really had to explain,” said Vergara. “It’s something that suddenly moves you, that suddenly you think that there’s nothing that is going to compare to it or it’s something you think it’s worth people seeing it becoming better and better through the competition.”

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.