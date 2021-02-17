Where to Watch Team USA AmeriCup Basketball Games

NBA veterans Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas lead USA Basketball into the final round of AmeriCup qualifying, which will feature a pair of games in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Team USA Closes Out AmeriCup Qualifying vs. Bahamas & Mexico

Team USA has already clinched an AmeriCup berth but will look to finish off the qualifying round strong against Bahamas and Mexico.

The contests will also serve as a showcase of sorts for NBA veterans like Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas, who want to prove they still have something left in the tank.

“Joe and Isaiah have the most NBA experience, but there are several players with valuable professional experience to prepare them for this competition, including on the international level,” US coach Joe Prunty said of the roster. “It will be exciting to watch them come together as a team to represent the USA.”

Other players with NBA experience on the roster include: Brandon Bass, Josh Boone, Treveon Graham, James Nunnally, Dakota Mathias and Jordan Sibert. The selection pool was smaller for the pair of games, with the NBA G-League taking place at the same time.

“It was a no-brainer,” Thomas said. “It is a great opportunity to come out here and participate. A lot of NBA teams have told me that they want to watch me play. Here at this tournament, I’m able to play against real competition in addition to being able to represent my country, which is an honor and a privilege.”

Thomas said he finally feels healthy after resurfacing a bothersome hip.

“It’s been a long year since I last played,” he said. “But now I’m in a good space both mentally and physically. The opportunity I’ve been given with the USA team is a way for me to show that I can still play at a high level. My skills didn’t go anywhere, but I haven’t been healthy enough to display those skills. Now I am.”

The US squad will face off against the Bahamas on Friday and Mexico on Saturday.

The AmeriCup was originally scheduled for this year, but will now be held in September 2022. The 12-team tournament serves as the championship of the teams in the FIBA Americas zone, covering nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean. The US has won the AmeriCup title seven times in nine previous attempts.