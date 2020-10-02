Amy Coney Barrett Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Concern It Spread at Nomination Event

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for the COVID-19 virus after concern grew that coronavirus might have spread at her nomination press conference. The Washington Post reported that Barrett is tested daily for the virus and most recently tested negative Friday morning, October 2. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced that they both have tested positive for coronavirus.

The president of Notre Dame also tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about whether coronavirus might have spread at the nomination announcement press conference for Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19—she has tested negative. She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Friday, according to The Independent.

Here’s what you need to know:

Barrett Already Recovered From COVID-19 After Getting It Last Summer

The Post previously reported that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett “was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this year but has since recovered.” The positive test came last summer, The Post reported.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” President Trump wrote in the early morning hours of October 2.

Melania Trump wrote on Twitter, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

The Independent noted that Barrett has been making the rounds meeting Republican senators since the nomination was announced.

The President of Notre Dame Has Coronavirus

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19. This was just sent out to the campus. Unclear if he had it during the WH event. pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020

According to the Observer, University President Fr. John Jenkins of Notre Dame tested positive for the coronavirus, it was confirmed on October 2. The news site reported that Jenkins “has been self-quarantining since his trip to the White House” for the Barrett nomination press conference the Saturday before. He was seen during that event without a mask, The Observer reported.

The Observer further reported Browne said Jenkins “learned earlier this week a colleague whom he regularly associates with tested positive for the virus.” That’s when he was tested and found out he has it too.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home,” Jenkins said to the news site. “The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be.”

