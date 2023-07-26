Amy Lea Sinnwell Reported Missing in Texas

Amy Lea Sinnwell is a missing Texas mother who disappeared after heading to Target on July 22, 2023, according to posts from loved ones on social media.

Matthew Sinnwell, Amy’s husband, wrote on July 24, 2023, on Facebook, “URGENT: If you have seen or talked to Amy Lea since Saturday, July 22, please send me a DM. You may also contact Lori Singletary or Missy Sundeen. Amy left for Academy and Target at 2:35 PM and hasn’t been seen or heard from since by any of her family or friends.”

A woman responded in his comment thread, “Matt we are praying for Amy and your family . Please contact me if we can help in any way. 🙏”

A friend, Jeanna Rae Johnson, wrote on Facebook, “This is a very good friend if mine, Amy Lea. She is missing. I am heartbroken. So is her husband and kids. She as last seen at Academy off 377 in Keller Saturday at around 2:30pm. Her phone has since died.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Amy Sinnwell Was Last Seen on Her Ring Camera, Reports Say

News anchor Lauren Przybyl shared a missing person poster about Sinnwell on her Facebook page.

It says that Amy Lea Sinnwell was last seen on her ring camera at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023. “Amy was headed to Target located at 8532 Davis Blvd North Richland Hills, TV 76182 to return a backpack,” the post says. “She was also stopping by Academy located at 5836 N. Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX, 76244.”

According to the poster, “She was last wearing a blue Utah shirt, with light color jean shorts with black sandals… She is driving a Silver 2017 Ford Expedition. License Plate: KWT0453.”

People with information are urged to call the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4500 or call 911.

Johnson wrote on the Finding Amy Sinnwell Facebook page, “PD did pull serveillance for Target and she was there and no foul play.” She added, “I want you to know, we are relentlessly looking for her. And TBH…..we aren’t getting updates as often as we would like. Or that is enough info to release to the public. Integrity of the case. We are tired, scared, emotional.”

Moderator Stephanie Kegley wrote on that page, “It is possible she left on her on will, mental break, it is possible she met someone and they are a monster, it’s possible she was taken, we just don’t know at this stage. It’s confirmed she did make the returns and disappeared after that.”

Heavy has reached out to the Keller Police Department in Keller, Texas, for more information.

The Missing Person’s Poster for Amy Sinnwell Says the Disappearance ‘Is Not Normal Behavior for Amy’

A July 26, 2023, post on a Paris, Texas, Police Department page says that Sinnwell’s vehicle “hit Flock cameras in Paris Texas several times; last being 7-24-2023 @ 9:54 p.m.”

She is described as a white female standing 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

The missing person’s poster says it is not like Sinnwell to disappear without communication.

“This Is not normal behavior from Amy. She would never leave her spouse or kids without communication on where she was headed,” it says.

On Facebook, Sinnwell posted pictures of family, flowers and cookies, but little else was visible on her page.

Kegley wrote on the Finding Amy Sinwell Facebook page:

2:21 am and no new updates. For those, who are new to missing person cases. This does NOT mean the work is stopping. Moves are being made behind the scenes. Our LE has a process they have to follow. Sadly, many adult cases, unless it’s clear they are in danger, take time. The family is still out looking as I write this. I have come to learn they are warriors and so strong during this. As I say that, Amy has amazing friends that are considered family and they are the same! But look at the community we have built in such a small amount of time. Y’all are amazing as well. I know we have more questions than answers, but as time goes on, we will know more. Sadly, as time goes on, it’s more heartbreaking and scary. Thank you to those who have been supportive. Every group has some bad apples, but it doesn’t jade the impact and help y’all are bringing.

