Andreas Frey Dead: Cause of Death Unclear, But He Died Suddenly

German Bodybuilder Andreas Frey is dead at the young age of 43.

His company, Frey Nutrition, confirmed his death in a Facebook post. The company did not reveal Frey’s cause of death but did indicate that his death was unexpected.

He is one of a string of bodybuilders to die young in recent years. Frey’s death occurred on October 22, 2022, according to his company’s social media post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frey ‘Died Suddenly in His Sleep,’ His Company Says



The Frey Nutrition post, written on October 22, 2022, revealed that Frey “died suddenly in his sleep.” According to Generation Iron, the former bodybuilder’s fitness supplement company was popular in Germany.

It reads,

It is with deep sorrow that we must announce that Andreas Frey, founder of FREY Nutrition, passed away on the night of October 20. on October 21st died suddenly in his sleep. Our sympathy goes out to his deceased, especially his wife Ina and his daughters Anna and Lisa. His wife Ina Frey, co-founder and right hand, will now head the company. FREY Nutrition thus remains in the family hands and will carry on Andreas’ philosophy “THE BEST OR NOTHING” in his sense.

According to Sports Keeda, Andreas Frey “began pursuing his bodybuilding career at the age of 15, which is when he won his first bronze medal. Frey gained popularity in his early 20s and became famous for competing at the IFBB and NABBA.”

People Left Tributes on the Company’s Facebook Page

Many people left tributes and condolences on the Frey Nutrition Facebook page. Many of them were in German. Here is what some of them said:

“My sincere condolences . I wish his wife and daughters a lot of strength. 🙏 Whatever led to this will hopefully also be clarified.”

“My deepest condolences! Rest in peace Andreas. I will never forget your unique presence. Your enormous bodybuilding knowledge has always impressed me. I wish your family a lot of strength.”

“I am speechless and deeply shook! My sincere condolences to the family especially his wife n children. It’s unbelievable.”

“R.I.P 🙏 dear Andreas.. may you join the ranks of the best.. You were such a great person… My sincere condolences and a lot of strength to the bereaved, especially his wife and children…”

“My deepest condolences to you. Too soon, too young. My sympathy to the family.”

“Even after reading it twice I can’t believe it! Just intense! I can still remember the day I met him back then!

My deepest sympathy to his family! 🖤”

“My deepest condolences 🖤 Andreas was such a great and warm hearted person….. life is so unfair sometimes 🥺 rest in peace Andreas.”

In recent years, a number of bodybuilders have died suddenly and too young. According to Generation Iron, they include George Peterson, Shawn Rhoden, and Cedric McMillan. The deaths have raised concern about the demands of the sport. The death of Frey was initially reported by German news outlets before his company confirmed it was true on the Facebook page, Generation Iron reported.