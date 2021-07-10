Andy Williams Dead: Casting Crowns Drummer Dies

Andy Williams was a former drummer for the Christian rock band Casting Crowns who has died from injuries suffered after a motorcycle crash on his way to church, his band confirmed.

Casting Crowns confirmed Williams’ death in a Facebook post share on July 9, 2021, that said, “Early this morning, around 1:00am, Andy Williams went to be with Jesus. He fought a great fight, but the injuries that he suffered took a toll on his physical body. You prayed along with us that Andy would be healed. You prayed along with us that Andy would wake up. You prayed along with us that God would perform a miracle. While we mourn that Andy isn’t here with us, and that we didn’t get to witness the miracle we longed for here on earth, all of our prayers were answered.”

The post was first shared on Facebook by Williams’ home church was Grace Chapel in Fairview, Tennessee.

The group continued,

He is healed, he is awake and we believe that he is more alive today than he has ever been. We hold fast to Paul’s words that we look not to the things that are seen, but to those things that are unseen, for they are eternal. We celebrate that Andy is in the arms of his Savior and we are grateful for the memories and laughter that Andy brought to all who knew him. We can’t thank you enough for your prayers, support, and unending love. You have walked with us through this very difficult journey and we felt you there the entire way. We love you so much and we thank you for the support. At this time the family has requested that you respect their time together and allow them to receive some much needed rest. Please hold off on reaching out with texts and phone calls for a few days. Kelly, Aden, Asher, Mary Catherine.

Williams Suffered ‘Severe Trauma’ After the Motorcycle Accident

According to CBN, Williams was left severely injured after the June 27, 2021, motorcycle crash on his way to church.

He suffered “severe trauma to his body and brain” and required the use of a ventilator, the site reported, adding that he was struck by another vehicle and had one leg amputated above the knee following the tragedy.

However, sadly, the injuries proved to be too great.

People Offered Tributes to Andy Williams on Social Media

Here are some of the tributes fans offered to Andy Williams on the Casting Crowns’ Facebook page:

“Man that is sad! But don’t be sorry for Andy! Andy is the one who should feel sorry for us! We are down here in the dust and mud and he is kicking it on streets of gold! There is no Rest In Peace for believers! There is only Worship with Jesus!”

“Praying that all his family and friends may abide in God’s comforting arms and feel the peace that passes understanding as they begin their walk without Andy here beside them. May you all find joy in remembering and celebrating His life in Andy.”

“I sorry to hear about Andy. We may not have gotten the miracle we wanted on Earth, but we still got God’s Miracle. He is healed and whole and Healthy. God healed him His way!”

“Many prayers were said hoping for Andy to be healed. Our prayers were answered because he has been perfectly healed and is in his eternal home. Now we pray for his family and friends that they will find comfort in knowing they will be together again someday.”

