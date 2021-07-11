Animal Kingdom Season 5 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Hit crime drama “Animal Kingdom” returns for its fifth season on Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch new episodes of “Animal Kingdom” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch “Animal Kingdom” live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange” channel package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TNT, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Animal Kingdom” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Animal Kingdom” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 5 Preview





Play



Animal Kingdom: Season 5 Premieres July 11, 2021 [TRAILER] | TNT The Codys return following the death of Smurf and have the chance to do things their own way but the fight for who will lead this crime family could divide them. All while truths unfold about Smurf’s early years and the Cody boys learn more about her life after death. Join Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole,… 2021-07-07T14:00:08Z

“Animal Kingdom” is a family crime drama starring Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody family. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers co-star.

The press release for the fifth season teases:

In “Animal Kingdom” season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf (George) is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Ahead of the fifth season airing, TNT renewed the show for a sixth and final season, so this is the penultimate season before the Cody family swan song.

The season five premiere episode is titled “Red Handed” and its description reads, “The Codys are forced to tie up some loose ends with the cousins and figure out what the family looks like without Smurf.”

The second episode is titled “What Remains” and it airs July 18. Its description reads, “As Pope handles Smurf’s remains, Craig and Renn balance their old lives with being new parents; J finds a new job through an old contact, and Deran can’t outrun his past with Adrian.”

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer John Wells talked about season five and how Smurf’s death will impact the show moving forward.

“Look, in the world we’re in now with storytelling and trying to keep your audience excited and invested, you want to keep surprising them — not in an arbitrary fashion but in a way that [makes them say,] ‘I gotta keep watching the show, because I don’t know what’s going to happen next’ and that still remains true to the character of the show. So that’s what we were trying to do,” said Wells, adding, “This is ‘Animal Kingdom.’ We don’t expect anybody to be alive by the time we get to the end!”

Wells also said that Smurf’s death will completely upend the power balance in the family.

“Part of what we’ve been trying to do is a family drama set in a very complicated and unpleasant world with some people that seem to be having a good time. You kinda wish you could hang out with them at the same time as you’re terrified of them,” said Wells. “And I think this will provide us with more opportunity to do that going forward, because now, we’ve kinda upset that whole balance. Who is going to be in charge? Who is going to make the decisions? Can anybody trust anybody else? We always talk about existential dread with the show. We want to live in that sense of existential dread all the time.

“Animal Kingdom” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.