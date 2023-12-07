Professor Accused of UNLV Mass Murder Claimed He Solved Zodiac Killings

Former Professor and accused UNLV gunman Anthony Polito claimed on a website that he had solved the famous Zodiac Killer serial murder case.

Polito, 67, who also went by the name Tony Polito, was named by ABC News as the 67-year-old college professor accused of opening fire at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas campus. Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in an evening press conference that the suspect, who has not been formally named by authorities, is deceased, and the motive is unclear.

The Zodiac is one of the nation’s most feared and mysterious serial killers, stalking the San Francisco area in the 1960s, sending codes that many have tried to break. The serial killer is tied to five slayings in the late 1960s in San Francisco, and the Case Breakers team thinks he committed a sixth. The Zodiac claimed to have killed many more. Many people have tried to crack the Zodiac’s ciphers and identity over the years.

Many other suspect names have been floated for the “Zodiac Killer” over the years. You can see a list of other names at History.com.

Three people died and another is in critical condition after the gunman opened fire on December 6 at the business school building on the UNLV campus, the sheriff said. He died after a shootout with university police officers who responded to the scene, according to the sheriff.

On a website using the name Tony Polito, the retired professor claimed to have solved the Zodiac killer’s famous cipher, naming a well-known suspect, Arthur Leigh Allen.

That’s not only the mystery he tried to solve. Polito also posted an article he wrote called, “What Really Happened to Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.”

“This theory posits that MH370 was a failed radical terrorist hijacking, with the intent of using the plane to destroy the twin Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur,” the page says.

Here’s what you need to know:

On the website Tony Polito.com, Anthony Polito wrote in a lengthy discussion of the Zodiac Killer’s cipher,

For 45 years, the decoding of the 18 alphanumeric characters from Zodiac’s first 408-symbol cipher—which Zodiac stated twice would reveal his identity—has eluded a solution by any and all cryptographers, professional or otherwise. I present here my decoding of those 18 characters—which indeed plainly reveal Zodiac’s true identity.

Polito alleged: “The 408 Cipher was ‘signed’ by ‘Mister’ Arthur Leigh Allen. Allen is indeed the major Zodiac suspect as portrayed in the 2007 Zodiac movie, in turn based on Zodiac expert Robert Graysmith’s books Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked.” Polito continued, Just so you won’t initially write off my solution as that of a total crackpot, let me first say that I have been a member of MENSA for 35 years, I hold a double undergraduate degree in Mathematics & Statistics (two skills closely associated with successful cryptographers) … and I hold a masters

degree and a doctoral degree from top-tier universities as well. So I am not a dumb guy! To be fair, I must state that I do NOT have any special expertise or experience in the field of cryptography, only a general and basic knowledge of it … and neither am I an expert or especially accomplished mathematician and/or statistician.

He also wrote:

On March 3, 2007, I saw Zodiac in theatre on release, then I rented it to watch again on August 9, 2007. Prior to that, my only interest in this topic was the reading of an interesting article about the Zodiac ‘radian theory’ in a magazine sometime in the early 1980s, which I think I recall to have been published in Esquire. After watching the movie several times, I spent another afternoon further educating myself about The Zodiac case from information available on the

Web. I thought it might be interesting to attempt to crack the final 18 characters of the cipher. I did not consult any cryptographic texts or materials, but simply relied upon what I recalled from readings in my youth about cryptography, pen & paper and a few Excel

spreadsheets.

Polito noted, “First, in the San Francisco Chronicle version of the 7/31/69 letter delivering the 408 Cipher, Zodiac plainly stated that “in this cipher is my identity.”

Arthur Leigh Allen Was a Schoolteacher Who Was the Only Publicly Named Suspect in the Zodiac Killer Case

“Darlene Ferrin worked at the Vallejo House of Pancakes on the corner of Tennessee and Carroll. Arthur Leigh Allen lived in his mother’s basement on Fresno Street. Door to door, that’s less than 50 yards” “Is that true?” “I’ve walked it.” pic.twitter.com/zE6visPDXS — Curt Hagens (@curthagens) December 7, 2023

According to USA Today, Arthur Leigh Allen was “a schoolteacher in Vallejo, California” and “is the only suspect to be publicly named by authorities in the case of the Zodiac killer. Allen was institutionalized for sexually abusing children in 1975. He was never officially identified as the Zodiac killer,” who killed five people and then mailed ciphers to the news media.

According to Screenrant, “Allen was the most likely suspect on a truly baffling case. Oddly enough, he died of a heart attack before he could be charged. As Zodiac’s ending shows, it was generally accepted on circumstantial evidence that Allen was the killer, so the case went cold after his death.”

According to Screenrant,

Police officer Dave Toschi believed they had a good start with Arthur Leigh Allen. Toschi began to suspect Allen for a number of circumstantial reasons. He wore a Zodiac watch, which bore the same symbol inscribed on all of the Zodiac Killer’s anonymous letters. Allen’s personality also fit that of a serial killer. He was on the quiet side, socially awkward, and was a known pedophile.

However, Screenrant reported that Allen’s handwriting did not match Zodiac’s.

However, Allen is not the only suspect who has been identified by sleuths in the famous Zodiac Killer case. For example, Gary Francis Poste was a California man who was named in a press release as the notorious “Zodiac Killer” by a team of 40 investigators and experts who call themselves the Case Breakers.

The Case Breakers are made up of journalists, former cops, and military investigators who have volunteered their time. According to the Hill, Poste died in 2018. Online records show he had an address in Groveland, California, died at age 80, and was affiliated with a painting business. He was married.

In 2020, one of Zodiac’s cryptic messages was cracked by another team, according to The New York Times. “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me,” and, “I am not afraid of the gas chamber,” the coded message said, The Times reported, citing the work of David Oranchak, Sam Blake and Jarl Van Eycke, who broke that cipher.

Tony Polito Described Himself as a ‘Semi-Retired University Professor’

On LinkedIn, he called himself Tony Polito and described himself as “a Semi-Retired University Professor” living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to His LinkedIn page, Polito received a PHD from the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, a master of Business Administration from Duke University, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics from Radford University.

According to the Associated Press, though, the professor “unsuccessfully sought a job at the school.”

Polito previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina, according to his LinkedIn page, which described him as an associate professor there from 2001 through January 2017 in Greenville, North Carolina.

Las Vegas police were spotted on rooftops above UNLV campus. The shooter has been located and is deceased according to law enforcement.pic.twitter.com/MDOwxrTDxE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 6, 2023

A biography page on his website says, “Dr. Polito’s academic instructional affiliations include The University of Georgia, University of Northern

Iowa, East Carolina University, Wake Forest University, Roseman University of Health Sciences and Brenau University. During his academic career, Dr. Polito has directly instructed nearly 6,000 undergraduate or graduate students of management; the majority of his students evaluated the quality/effectiveness of his instruction above 4.5 on a 5.0 scale, over 80% evaluated such above a 4.0.”

The page adds, “Dr. Polito has contributed to academic/intellectual knowledge in the form of 15 journal publications, 34 conference proceedings and 26 conference presentation.”

READ NEXT: Neighbor Accused of Burying Missing Indiana Teen in Homemade Box in Backyard.