Former ‘Bachelor’ Lead Arie Luyendyk Wants to Give Advice to Zach Shallcross

A former “Bachelor” lead acknowledges that he made mistakes while on the show, and he wants to give advice to other Bachelors, including Zach Shallcross.

Arie Luyendyk made the comments on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. The caption for the episode reads, “Former Bachelor Arie joins host Sarah Hearon to break down everything from living with Kate Chastain and Brandi Glanville to why he didn’t blow up Cirie’s game at the end of ‘The Traitors.’ Find out what you didn’t see from those tense roundtable scenes and why Arie thinks he could give better Bachelor advice than pal Sean Lowe.”

Luyendyk, of course, made one of the biggest mistakes in Bachelor history. He initially picked Becca Kufrin before rejecting her for his current wife and runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luyendyk Admits in the Podcast, ‘I Made Mistakes Along the Way’

Luyendyk advised other Bachelors that the “big thing” for Bachelors to remember is that “this is your life and these are really big decisions.”

He called “The Bachelor” a “huge pressure cooker” and said, “I really do feel for all the leads.”

According to Luyendyk, he thinks that he could offer other Bachelors better advice than Sean Lowe, to whom the show often turns to for such things.

“My advice that I would probably give any Bachelor might even be better than Sean’s advice because I did, like, I made mistakes along the way. And I can kind of help somebody not make those mistakes along the way,” he says in the podcast.

Luyendyk said the show seems like a “dream” to him now.

“I do feel like the Bachelor franchise is a little bit behind us. It feels almost like a dream,” he told US Weekly.

“I think it’s kind of funny. I think the show has changed a lot. I think this season, they’re trying to bring the romance back, so I hope that is the case. But for me, it does feel like a lifetime ago and, you know, every journey is different. Everybody’s journey on The Bachelor could be different, so it is really hard to lend advice.”

Arie Luyendyk Warned That the Production Team for ‘The Bachelor’ Doesn’t Have the Best Interests of the Bachelors at Heart

In the podcast, Luyendyk said that he was “surprised when Bachelors get selected and then they don’t reach out to previous Bachelors.”

He said that previous Bachelors had reached out to him, noting, “I didn’t take the call from, like, Nick [Viall]. I talked to Sean [Lowe] because Sean’s my boy, but other Bachelors reached out and I didn’t take the time to actually pick up the phone. I should have.”

He warned new Bachelor Zach Shallcross that “he probably should take all the info that he can outside production, right? Because production has a great team to try to help the Bachelor along, but really the best interest is the show. It’s not really them.”

