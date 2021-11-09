Arizona vs NAU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Tommy Lloyd Era at Arizona begins Tuesday night when the Wildcats take on in-state foes Northern Arizona in what will be each team’s 2021-22 season opener.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Arizona (which is different than the Pac-12 Network national channel). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of NAU vs Arizona online:

NAU vs Arizona Basketball Preview

New Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said he isn’t nervous about his team’s season opener, taking over a program recently mired in off-court trouble.

“I’ve never been a guy that’s gotten too nervous about games,” Lloyd said Monday according to Bruce Pascoe of Tuscon.com. “I mean, I think the game’s at 8:30 tomorrow. I’ve never found any benefit to getting nervous. If it’s at 8:30, if I’m nervous, why would I want to drive myself crazy for 36 hours?”

Lloyd took over an Arizona program that fielded a 17-9 season in 2020-2021 but voluntarily skipped the tournament due to an ongoing NCAA investigation. The allegations stretch back four years and ultimately led to previous head coach Sean Miller’s exit per the Associated Press.

This season’s Wildcats last a blend of new and veteran talent, which includes a familiar face for Lloyd. Center Oumar Ball followed Lloyd from Gonzaga, where the Wildcats head coach previously serve as an assistant.

Justin Kier and Pelle Larsson also joined the Wildcats via the transfer portal. Kier posted 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest for Georgia last season. Larsson averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for Utah last season.

Arizona has second-leading scorer Azoulas Tubelis back. The sophomore forward averaged 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.

Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin returns after scoring 10.8 points per game and grabbing 4.8 rebounds per night. Point guard Kerr Kriisa is also back after posting 5.5 points and 2.4 assists per game last season.

“I’m looking forward to us being really competitive, and I think we should be a team competing to win games in the NCAA Tournament,” Lloyd said per John Marshall of the Associated Press.

Lloyd’s first task is to guide the Wildcats past Northern Arizona on Tuesday night. The Lumberjacks return seven of its players from a squad that went 6-16 in 2020-2021.

That includes third-leading scorer Nik Mains. The junior forward averaged 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds last season.

Sophomore forward Keith Haymon also returns. He averaged 6.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 2020-2021.

NAU also has transfers Ezekiel Richards, Mason Stark, and Jalen Cone. Richards played sparingly at Santa Clara. Stark averaged 16.8 points for Division II Northern State and helped the Wolves reach the 2019 national title game as a freshman. Cone averaged 9.2 points and 1.1 rebounds last season for Virginia Tech.