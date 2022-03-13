Arizona vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Online

The top two teams in the Pac-12 face-off on Saturday night with the conference tournament title on the line, when the Arizona Wildcats take on the UCLA Bruins at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arizona vs UCLA Preview

The Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins have been the top two teams in the Pac-12 all season long and on Saturday night they meet for the conference tournament title in Las Vegas.

Top-seeded Arizona will be seeking its first Pac-12 tournament championship since 2018, while second-seeded UCLA is looking to capture its first since 2014.

Saturday night’s matchup pits the nation’s third-best scoring offense in Arizona (84.6 points per game) against the 40th-ranked scoring defense in UCLA (64.2 points allowed per game).

The Wildcats and Bruins split their regular-season series, with each team winning on their respective home court. UCLA won the first matchup on Jan. 25, 75-59, and Arizona returned the favor on Feb. 3 with a 76-66 victory.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Saturday night’s championship game:

No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (30-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Arizona advanced to the Pac-12 final with wins over Stanford in the quarterfinals and Colorado in the semifinals.

Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Mathurin was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and is one of ten semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Basketball Player of the Year award.

The Wildcats’ second-leading scorer is sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis, who averages 14.7 points per game.

Tubelis led the way for Arizona in their 82-72 win over Colorado in the semifinal round on Friday night. The Wildcats were without their sophomore point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his right ankle in the final moments of the quarterfinal round game on Thursday.

Arizona is back in tournament play after a self-imposed postseason ban that took them out of contention for the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament last year.

No. 2 UCLA Bruins (25-6, 15-5 Pac-12)

UCLA enters Saturday winners of five in a row and eight of its last nine contests. The Bruins took down Washington State and USC en route to their first Pac-12 title game in eight years.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA with 19 points in their 69-59 semifinal win over USC on Friday. The junior guard/forward has scored 99 points over his last four games.

Junior guard Johnny Juzang is the team’s leading scorer with 16.0 points per game, while also averaging 4.7 rebounds per game.

Juzang and Jaquez Jr. were two of the key pieces of a roster that propelled an 11th seeded Bruins squad all the way to last season’s Final Four.

UCLA is looking to take home their fifth Pac-10/Pac-12 tournament title in program history. They won the tournament championship in 1987, 2006, 2008, and 2014.

2022 Pac-12 Tournament Results

First Round (Mar. 9)

No. 9 Standford 71, No. 8 Arizona State 70

No. 5 Oregon 86, No. 12 Oregon State 72

No. 7 Washington State 66, No. 10 California 59

No. 6 Washington 82, No. 11 Utah 70

Quarterfinals (Mar. 10)

No. 1 Arizona 84, No. 9 Stanford 80

No. 4 Colorado 80, No. 5 Oregon 69

No. 2 UCLA 75, No. 7 Washington State 65

No. 3 USC 65, No. 6 Washington 61

Semifinals (Mar. 11)

No. 1 Arizona 82, No. 4 Colorado 72

No. 2. UCLA 69, No. 3 USC 59