How to Watch Arizona vs Wright State Online for Free

No. 1 seed Arizona gets Wright State in the first round of the Big Dance on Friday.

Arizona vs Wright State Preview

Arizona enters the tournament with lots of momentum and a Pac-12 Championship on their resume as they clash against Wright State on Friday. The Wildcats reeled off a 31-3 season ahead of the big dance. It’s been a heck of a first year for Tommy Lloyd, who has the Wildcats in position as one of the favorites to win the whole thing.

The Wildcats will face Wright State, which dispatched of Bryant in a First Four matchup earlier in the week.

“You handle it the same way you would have handled your Stanford-ASU situation,” Lloyd said about the uncertainty of who they would match up with. “You kind of prepare for both teams and you’ll even get a day in between, so it won’t be anything crazy. The nice thing sometimes is rather than start game planning for a specific opponent, maybe it gives us a day or two to focus on us a little bit.”

Arizona has four players averaging double-figures, led by Bennedict Mathurin (17.4). The Wildcats are deep and dangerous, but are not looking ahead in the tourney.

“We’re not even going to talk about it,” Lloyd said. “We’re in attack mode. That’s it. What are we protecting? We haven’t done anything. The Pac-12 regular season is done. The Pac-12 Tournament is done. We don’t start out the scoreboard 8-0 or 12-0 because we won those. It’s 0-0, us against Wright State or Bryant, and we’re going to go for it.”

Wright State won the Horizon League to punch their ticket into the tourney. The victory over Bryant was the program’s first-ever.

“It’s the first thing I said to the players: It’s not happened in the Division I era,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy said. “This is the first one and will always be the first one. Where we did it, how we did it, all those things, it’s a lifetime moment for these guys.

“It was a tremendous experience of all of us, but I know for our players something they’ll never forget,” Nagy added. “Obviously, we were fortunate to get to play in Dayton. At some point, it feels a little unfair, but it’s the way it worked out. I was thankful that if we were going to be a 16-seed, we would get that chance.”

The odds are no in Wright State’s favor. Arizona is a 21.5-point favorite.