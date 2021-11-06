Army vs Air Force Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Army Black Knights (4-3) will take on the Air Force Falcons (6-2) at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Saturday, November 6.

The game (11:30 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Army vs Air Force online:

Army vs Air Force Preview

Per tradition, the Commander in Chief’s trophy is on the line in this one, as the two top rushing teams in the country go head to head. The Black Knights are scoring 34.6 points a game on offense, and they’re surrendering 27.7 points a game on defense. Air Force is leading the country in rushing, netting 318.4 yards per game, and Army is right behind, averaging 312.3 yards per contest.

The Black Knights are coming off a bye after losing a hard-fought 70-56 game to No. 10 ranked Wake Forest on October 23. Army QB Jabari Laws completed nine of 11 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, and the Black Knights managed 595 yards of total offense, but two turnovers made a huge difference in the outcome. Now, the Black Knights look to avoid losing their fourth straight.

“The CIC is a source of pride for our program and to have it here a few years in the last four years is a tremendous source of pride for us,” Army coach Jeff Monken said about the game against Air Force this week.

“We know the other academies play as hard as they can to capture that trophy as well. It means a lot to us. I know it means a lot to our players to this academy and the United States Army that we represent. The bottom line is that it’s one game. it’s a one-game season and we have to do a great job of executing and defending the trophy,” Monken added, referencing Army’s 10-7 win in December of 2020.

On the other side, Air Force is coming off a bye that proceeded its second loss of the season, when it fell, 20-14, to a No. 22 ranked San Diego State team on October 24. The Falcons totaled 192 yards on the ground — far below their season average — and they committed two turnovers, which ultimately made the difference in the game.

Now, they hope to avoid a two-game skid going against an Army team that is going to be bringing it with pride on the line.

“It’s hard to tell because any service academy game is completely different than most games,” Air Force fullback Brad Roberts said. “We’re kind of just more worried about ourselves, just making sure we can get our keys and be prepared to beat them on the offensive side.”