Army Navy Game 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Army Black Knights (8-3) take on the Navy Midshipmen (3-8) at MetLife Stadium on December 11 with the winner taking home the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Army vs Navy online:

Army vs Navy Preview

Army is coming off a 31-16 win over Liberty on November 27. The Black Knights did what they usually do: They ran the ball, and they ran it well, racking up 220 yards on the ground in the win. The defense did its job, holding Liberty to 79 yards rushing, but they did allow 305 yards through the air, so Army’s secondary is susceptible if the Midshipmen want to air it out — although that’s not likely, as Navy’s attack is just as run-heavy as Army’s.

The annual rivalry game has certainly been in the front of players’ minds this week.

“Our guys could care less about the bowl game,” Army West Point coach Jeff Monken said about the game, via SB Nation. “They knew. They all read it online. They all got a phone. They knew before they got to the team meeting yesterday. Really, it was just kind of matter of fact… They didn’t want to hear anything about it. They were ready to get on and get ready to prepare for Navy. There wasn’t any big celebration or jumping up and down or anything like that. There’s one game in the whole world right now, and that’s the one this Saturday. That’s all our guys really care about. It’s all I really care about.”

On the other side, Navy also last played on November 27, beating Temple, 38-14. The Midshipmen racked up 219 rushing yards, and their defense played lights out, allowing just 182 total yards while also forcing three turnovers. After winning just one of its first seven games this season, Navy has won two of its last four games, and the team feels good heading into this matchup.

“We’ve been improving,” Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “But like if you’re a boxer, and you’re fighting Floyd Mayweather, you’re like, ‘I think I got better.’ But then you got six black eyes. But who else has beaten him? I thought we played well against Notre Dame and Cincinnati, who got one loss in between them.”

“We’ll be ready for those guys. I’ll just tell you that,” Niumatalolo added, saying again for emphasis: “We’ll be ready for those guys.”

The Midshipmen still hold a 61-53-7 head-to-head edge in the all-time series against Army, but the Black Knights won last year, 15-0.