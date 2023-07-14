Asa Ellerup, Rex Heuermann’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Asa Ellerup is the current wife of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Hairs that investigators believe match Ellerup’s were found on some of the victims’ bodies, authorities wrote in a bail letter in the case. They believe the hairs were in the couple’s home or transferred from Heuermann’s clothing because Ellerup was out of state, the letter, published in full by Daily Mail, says.

Ellerup, who has not been accused of any involvement in the crimes, is Heuermann’s second wife. He also has two children, according to The New York Post.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney confirmed that Heuermann is under arrest in a news conference on July 14, 2023. “These young women went missing between July 2007 and September 2010. They were found in September 2010,” Tierney said.

He said Heuermann is charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Lynn Costello, and Megan Waterman. The murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes remains under investigation, according to Tierney.

According to NBC News, Heuermann’s attorney, Michael J. Brown, told reporters that Heuermann maintains his innocence and called the accusations “extremely circumstantial in nature.

Heuermann is an architect who runs a company called RH Consulting & Associates, Inc., in New York City.

“RH Consultants & Associates, Inc. was incorporated in 1994, founded by Rex Heuermann, a Registered Architect,” the company’s website says.

Here’s what you need to know about Rex Heuermann’s Wife:

1. Although Hair Believed to Match Asa Ellerup Was Recovered on the Victims, She Was Out of the State, Including in Iceland, at the Time, Authorities Say

Suspected Long Island Serial Killer is a straight up GIANT! 😳 Look how tall he is. Very different from Richard Allen in the Adelphi Murders #RexHeuermann #longislandserialkiller #gilgobeachmurders pic.twitter.com/LjFojL2zDE — Annie Elise x 10 to LIFE (@_10toLIFE) July 14, 2023

In the news conference, Tierney described how the victims, all petite women who were sex workers, were bound at the head with burlap used in hunting duck blinds.

He said that Heuermann was caught because of a complex web of cell phone evidence and because he drove a vehicle similar to that driven by a man who frequented one of the victims before her death and was seen by other people.

According to Tierney, he could not speak about the DNA evidence in great detail in the press conference, but he said a hair was recovered from Brainard-Barnes in a belt buckle around her legs. Three hairs were recovered from Waterman, one from around her head area, one from around her leg area in the burlap and one caught in between the tape.

A significant hair was recovered on Costello’s body, Tierney said. They could not be tested for years until DNA technology improved because they had degraded, he said.

Tierney said that, during the murders of the last three women, Heuermann’s wife and children were out of New York state, and he was alone in the tri-state area.

In a lengthy bail application, posted on the Daily Mail’s website, prosecutors revealed that they believe the hairs match Heuermann’s wife, likely coming from their residence or transferring from his clothing while she was out of the state.

The document also reveals that prosecutors believe Heuermann continued frequently sex workers and was searching information on the victims, their families, and the case as well as terms relating to child pornography and torture.

2. Rex Heuermann & Asa Ellerup Live in a ‘Ramshackle’ Home Where He Grew Up

According to the New York Post, Heuermann is married to Ellerup today and is the father of two children, one disabled and the other who worked for his architectural firm in New York City.

The New York Post reported that Heuermann lives with his family in the “ramshackle Long Island home he grew up in” and has been married twice.

3. Asa Ellerup, Who Worked for a Jewish Medical Center, Posted a Photo on Facebook That Appears to Show Heuermann in the Background

A 2015 photo on Ellerup’s Facebook page appears to show Heuermann in the background.

The page says Ellerup “Worked at Long Island Jewish Medical Center” and “Went to Farmingdale High School.”

She also posted a picture of a cat and about Icelandic sea life. Ellerup has an old Twitter page. On it, she wrote about the weather and other mundane things. “Went to the Macy”s day parade on thanksgiving it was awsome, ate turky with family. Dad, Sis, and old friends. More Turky or dinner tonight,” read one tweet with spelling errors.

4. Rex Heuermann’s Ex Wife Worked as a Junior Planner for an Office Products Company

A 1990 article in The Central New Jersey Home News, accessed via Newspapers.com, says Heuermann’s first wife was Elizabeth R. Ryan of North Brunswick. It says he is the son of Dolores Heuermann of Massapeaqua Park, New York, and the late Theodore Heuermann. Their wedding took place at St. Peter’s Church.

Heuerman alsohas a brother named Craig Heuermann, the wedding announcement said. It said the bride worked for an office products company as a junior planner.

The announcement says Heuermann was a graduate of Berner High School in Massapequa and New York Institute of Technology in Westbury, New York “with a degree in architectural technology.” At that time, he was employed by Greer Construction Corp. in Freeport, New York, as an intern architect.

5. Rex Heuermann Was Described as a ‘Quiet Family Man’

Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann. Berner High School

Massapequa, New York

Class of 1981 Married, two kids, architect.

“Average guy… quiet, family man.”

Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock.… pic.twitter.com/Tms0IWVazN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) July 14, 2023

The actor Billy Baldwin tweeted that he went to high school with Heurmann, “Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann. Berner High School. Massapequa, New York. Class of 1981.”

Baldwin added: “Married, two kids, architect. ‘Average guy… quiet, family man.’ Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock. 23andMe strikes again???”

A former neighbor, Rosemarie Kafka, told NBC News that Heuermann was “the regular guy who goes to work, has kids in the local school and in a good neighborhood.”

READ NEXT: The Real Story of Tim Ballard.