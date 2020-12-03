Atascadero Monolith: 3rd Mysterious Structure Appears, This Time in California

After two monolith sightings went viral, a third has now appeared. The latest mysterious structure is in Atascadero, California, and it bears a lot of resemblance to the first structure that had been found in Utah.

Here’s what you need to know about the third monolith.

The Third Monolith Was Found in California & Is Similar in Shape & Size to the Utah Monolith

🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 🚨 There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

The latest monolith looks very similar to the first monolith that was seen in Utah. It’s likely not the same structure, since people have come forward claiming that they are the ones who removed the Utah structure and broke it into pieces in the process. You can see photos of the newest monolith in the tweet above.

Atascadero News reported that this new monolith is on the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero and is three-sided, much like the Utah structure. The mystery structure is 10-feet-tall and 18-inches wide and it appeared to be welded at each corner with rivets on the sides.

The structure is about 200 pounds and it isn’t attached to the ground. Officials are guessing that this one is hollow and may be made of stainless steel, perhaps made of material similar to a commercial stove’s hood.

Gary Lyons, a local hiker, told KTVU that he saw the third monolith on Wednesday morning but didn’t see it the day before.

Officials said that this object does have some differences from the one in Utah. It is close to the same height but slightly slimmer, Atascadero News reported. This one isn’t welded or attached to the ground, unlike the Utah one.

Hikers are already visiting the structure to take photos of the object and see it in person, but officials are cautioning that this one could be knocked over with a strong push.

This Is the Third Structure to Appear

The Atascadero monument is the third one to appear in about a month. The Utah monument was discovered on November 18 when the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to count big horn sheep, Seattle Times reported. It disappeared on the evening of November 27.

Photographer Ross Bernards of Edwards, Colorado, shared on Instagram that he witnesses the Utah monolith taken away by four men. TikTok user Sylvan Slacks posted a video claiming to be part of the group that took it away.

Meanwhile, the Romania monolith was first reported on November 26 in the city of Piatra Neamt, Daily Mail reported. This one was also reported to be nine-feet-tall and it also disappeared overnight. CNET reported that local journalist Robert Iosub said the third monolith was believed to be made by an “unidentified persona, a bad local welder” and it wasn’t known who took it away. This third monolith was found on private property and it was 9.8 to 13.1 feet tall, Fox News reported.

A similar alien-looking pillar, was spotted in a Utah desert in the United States about two weeks ago. It disappeared after generating much excitement internationally among science-fiction fans 2/4 pic.twitter.com/wRNIMggkoN — Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) December 1, 2020

The disappearance of the monolith in Romania is even more of a mystery than the one in Utah, and there are few clues about what happened to it. The Utah monolith and the Atascadero monolith look quite different from the Romania structure, which had what appeared to be interconnected circles drawn on its surface.

