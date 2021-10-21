How to Watch Atlanta Hawks Games Without Cable

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to build on a season that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2021-22, most Hawks games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southeast, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Southeast), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Hawks game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Hawks Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Southeast

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Southeast (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Hawks game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Hawks Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Hawks games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Hawks games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Hawks Season Preview

The Hawks finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 41-31 record. They scored 113.7 points on offense (13th in NBA), and allowed 111.4 points a game on defense (12th in the league), and they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, before falling to eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

After having a litany of players out for various stretches due to injury recently, including Clint Capela (left Achilles), Trae Young (right quad contusion), De’Andre Hunter (right knee), Kevin Huerter (left ankle) and Delon Wright (left ankle), Atlanta is as healthy as it has been in months, which bodes well for the team heading into the start of the season.

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan says the key for his team this year will be playing together, and budding superstar Trae Young, who averaged 28.8 points, 9.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in the 16 playoff games he appeared in last year is ready for his team to take the next step.

“I definitely feel the expectations are a lot higher,” Young said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They should be. They should be, especially for the people in the city. People in Atlanta deserve a team to go out and win every night, or is supposed to have a chance to compete every night. They should want that. And I hope everybody’s expectations are high. I don’t want them to be low. That’s not I want or anybody on the team wants. I hope around the city, it’s high. I hope around the country, it gets even higher.”

“We’ve got a lot to prove still,” Young added. “We didn’t win it all. So that’s kind of my mind-set. We made it to the Eastern Conference finals, but that’s not the furthest I want to go. So I’m not satisfied. And nobody’s expectations on our team are going to be higher than mine.”

Here’s a look at the key offseason moves for Atlanta this summer, as well as the team’s current roster:

Key New Additions: Sharife Cooper (draft), Gorgui Dieng (signed), Jalen Johnson (draft), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (signed), Delon Wright (acquired via trade)

Key Departures: Bruno Fernando (traded), Kris Dunn (traded), Brandon Goodwin (not re-signed), Tony Snell (not re-signed), Nathan Knight (not re-signed)

Hawks Roster: Bogdan Bogdanovic, G/F, Clint Capela, C, John Collins, F, Sharife Cooper, G (Two-Way), Gorgui Dieng, C, Solomon Hill, F, Kevin Huerter, G, De’Andre Hunter, F, Danilo Gallinari, F, Jalen Johnson, F, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, G/F, Skylay Mays, G (Two-Way), Onyeka Okongwu, C, Cam Reddish, F, Lou Williams, G, Delon Wright, G, Trae Young, G