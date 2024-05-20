Relative of European Princess Is Reported Missing in Malibu, California, Police Say

Attilio Brillembourg, a relative of Danish and Greek Princess Tatiana, has been reported missing in Malibu, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on May 19.

“Detectives need your help locating missing person Attilio Brillembourg. To provide info anonymously, call LA Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477, smartphone:”P3Tips” App or by website, http://lacrimestoppers.org,” a post on X by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station says.

The Sheriff’s Department’s release describes Brillembourg as a white male who is 53 years old.

He stands 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has gray hair, green eyes, and an “unknown tattoo on upper thigh,” the special bulletin says.

NBC Los Angeles reported that Brillembourg is the stepfather of Brillembourg is the stepfather of 43-year-old Princess Tatiana, “a member of the non-reigning Greek royal family and the Danish royal family who was born in Venezuela.” However, according to CBS News, “Brillembourg’s father, who shares the same name, is stepfather to Princess Tatiana.” Public records show the father, who also lives in New York, is in his 70s.

Fox News reported that “Princess Tatiana is a member of the former Greek royal family and the Danish royal family.” Her full name is Tatiana Blatnik, according to Fox.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Says There Is Concern ‘for Mr. Brillembourg’s Well-Being’

“Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above missing person,” the bulletin reads.

“Missing person, Attillo Brillembourg, a resident from New York, was last seen on May 18, 2024, at 1:10 a.m., on the 6000 block of Murphy Way, in the City of Malibu,” the bulletin says. “There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being. Any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.”

Fox News reported that Brillembourg “was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.”

According to KTLA, Brillembourg “was last seen at 1:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Murphy Way, a neighborhood of luxury homes and estates near Escondido Falls.”

Princess Tatiana & Prince Nikolaos Announced Their Separation in April 2024

According to NBC Los Angeles, Princess Tatiana is a “philanthropist, entrepreneur and author” who is “the wife of Prince Nikolaos, son of Constantine II, who reigned as king of Greece until the country’s monarchy was abolished in 1973.”

In April 2024, the couple announced they were dissolving their marriage.

“We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union,” the Greek Royal Family’s website says.

“This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared,” it reads.

“Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” the statement continues. “We warmly thank you for your understanding and for respecting their privacy during this time.”

According to KTLA, Princess Tatiana’s father, Ladislav Vladimir Blatnik, “was once engaged to Hollywood actress Natalie Wood. He died when Tatiana was seven, and her mother, Marie Blanche Bierlein, later married the older Brillembourg.”