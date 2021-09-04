Where to Watch Auburn vs Akron Football 2021

The Auburn Tigers will begin the Bryan Harsin era on Saturday when the program’s new head coach leads his team against the Akron Zips to kickoff the 2021 season.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch Akron vs Auburn:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Akron vs Auburn live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Akron vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Akron vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Akron vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Akron vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Akron vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Akron vs Auburn Preview

The Auburn Tigers will kick off their 2021 campaign on Saturday when they host the Akron Zips at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

The Tigers will be taking the field with a new head coach for the first time since 2013, as former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin steps in to replace Gus Malzahn. Harsin led Boise State to a 69-19 record over the last seven seasons, which included three Mountain West Conference championships and seven consecutive bowl appearances.

Auburn is coming off a mediocre 2020 season, which saw them finish 6-5 with a 35-19 loss to Northwestern in the VRBO Citrus Bowl to close out the year.

Third-year quarterback Bo Nix is back to take the ball under center for the Tigers after throwing for 2,415 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020. Nix will be working with his third different offensive coordinator during his Auburn career, as Mike Bobo is set to take over the Tigers offense this season.

The Auburn offense will lean heavily on their stud running back Tank Bigsby, who was named 2020 SEC freshman of the year after he rushed for 834 yards and totaled 306 kick return yards in 10 games last season.

The Tigers lost their three top receivers from 2020 but added Georgia transfer Demetris Robertson.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers will be led by Zakoby McClain, who tallied the most total tackles in the nation last season (113).

Akron’s highlight from the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 was snapping a 21-game losing streak with a win over Bowling Green. The Zips finished the year at 1-5.

Who will take the lead at quarterback is still up in the air for Akron. Zach Gibson started in 2020 and passed for 784 yards with four TDs and five INTs. Kato Nelson started 26 games from 2017-2019 but was forced to miss last season following shoulder surgery. The sixth-year senior is fifth in school history with 5,138 passing yards and 5,760 yards of total offense.

“We haven’t made that determination yet,” Akron head coach Tom Arth said about choosing a starter. “We feel that we have a number of really capable quarterbacks.”

Akron also brings in a few transfers this season that can help them improve on the one win tally from 2020, including former Michigan State running back, Anthony Williams, and former Michigan safety, Jaylen Kelly-Powell.

Auburn defeated Akron, 42-0, in their lone meeting on Oct. 15, 1988.

The Tigers have won 13 of their previous 15 season-openers and are 99-27-2 all-time in the opening game.

After the Akron matchup, Auburn will take on an FCS team – Alabama State, before facing a big, early test at No. 19 Penn State. The Tigers are scheduled to meet five teams ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 poll this season, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Penn State.