How to Watch Auburn vs Georgia State Football Game Online

The No. 23 ranked Auburn Tigers (2-1) will host the Georgia State Panthers (1-2) Saturday, September 25 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Georgia State vs Auburn online:

Georgia State vs Auburn Preview

After two 60+ point victories, the Tigers are coming off their first loss of the season, a 28-20 defeat at the hands of the No. 6 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix completed 21 of 37 passes for 185 yards in a solid performance, and he got some help from the run game.

Cartavious Bigsby had 23 carries for 102 yards and two scores, while Jarquez Hunter added 63 yards on nine carries for the Tigers. On defense, Auburn held Penn State to under 100 yards rushing (94), but the secondary got shredded for 302 yards. They should rebound here.

“What a loss does is not so much exposes but gives you the understanding of just how important everything we do is. And the time that you have to spend to really have yourself prepared to play the way you want to play for four quarters of football — that’s the reality,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said after the game. “With a loss, that sting, that drive, that motivation — whatever you want to call it — you’ve got to move on and you can’t let the last game beat you twice. You’ve got to move on, but you’ve got to let some of that sting and understanding that you didn’t do well enough – you don’t go out there and do the same thing.”

On the other side, Georgia State is coming off its first win of the season against the Charlotte 49ers last week. Quarterback Darren Grainger went 6-12 for 139 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the win. A well-rounded ground game also contributed in a big way, with Destin Coates netting 83 yards on four carries, Tucker Gregg rushing for 76 yards on 22 carries and Jamyest Williams chipping in 73 yards and a score on seven rushes.

On defense, the Panthers held Charlotte to 276 total yards (118 rushing, 158 passing), but they’ll have their hands full against dual-threat Nix, giving this one a definite David vs Goliath feel.

“They’re big, they’re physical, they’re talented. They’ve got kind of the pick of the litter. They are Auburn, and just, they’re athletic. It’s just who they are. It’s what they’re about. In the SEC, if you look at their interior D-line, there’s some mammoth men in there. But across the board, you know, they’re talented,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said about facing the Tigers.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.